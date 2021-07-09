Little River Congress of Christian Education will have its annual session/panel discussion July 17 at Little River Multicultural Center, 415 Riley Road, Hodges.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the session starts at 9:30. Dr. Matt Logan will present an update on COVID-19, the Rev. Tommy Stanford will give an update on information from the state convention and moderator Jerry Brown will discuss the state of the association.
A winner will be selected for the scholarship contest.
Contestants are Danita Donaldson of Tabernacle Baptist Church and Olivia Cunningham from Springfield Baptist Church.
For information, call 864-217-5347.