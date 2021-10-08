Kingdom Works Ministries Community Church, 2315A Montague Ave., will host a three-day event titled "Cover the Earth With His Glory" at 7 p.m. Oct. 22, noon on Oct. 23 and 10 a.m. Oct. 24.
Apostle Darlene Saxon and Pastor Lonnie Saxon, hosting.
Updated: October 8, 2021 @ 7:22 am
