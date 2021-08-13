Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, 324 Woodlawn Road, will host a Fall Revival at 7 p.m. Aug 23-25.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Amos Harling, pastor of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Leesville. Please wear a mask.
