Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 4219 Highway 178 S., will have a homecoming service at 11 a.m. July 25, with guest speaker the Rev. Al Greene. Masks are required and seating is marked for social distancing.
The Rev. Otis Cunningham Sr. is pastor.
