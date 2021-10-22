Harris Baptist Church, 300 Center St., will host a fundraiser craft and vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be 18 crafters and vendors, a silent auction and hot dog plates.
Harris Baptist Church to host craft fair
- From staff reports
