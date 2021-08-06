The United Methodist Women of St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 NW, will have the 13th annual Gently Read Book and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14.
Gently Read Book and Bake Sale at St. Mark UMC
- From staff reports
-
-
- Comments
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect detained in Florida after shooting in Greenwood kills 3; coroner IDs victims
- Deputies' dedication pays off after homicide suspect found in Florida
- SLED issues guidance on open carry law as start date nears
- Report: Man leads Greenwood deputies on chase toward Georgia
- Report: Three Greenwood men face meth trafficking charges
- One person injured in drive-by shooting
- Judge denies bond for Powell, who wasn't at hearing
- Police: Man pulled gun in argument, threatened to shoot others
- Man in custody after hourslong Abbeville police standoff
- More than $5 million in unclaimed cash from Greenwood County sits in state treasurer's office