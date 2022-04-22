Emmanuel Baptist Church hosts special singing event Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2511 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, will host a Southern gospel singing event from 5-7 p.m. April 30. This free event will feature Kinfolks For Christ. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emmanuel Baptist Church Gospel Event Greenwood Lakelands Connector Governor’s School for Agriculture adds beekeeping to its offerings Apr 21, 2022 Co-star of ‘The Office’ to give keynote address at spring commencement Apr 19, 2022 Author and Poet Janisse Ray visits Lander University Apr 19, 2022 Society of CIC honors Rudy Painter Apr 19, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News Leaders of 2 Koreas exchange letters of hope amid tensions +18 Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing +4 Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War Minister's Column: Doing the family thing John Rosemond: Sorry, what was that? I wasn't paying attention Most Popular Articles ArticlesSPF announces $65.5 million expansion in Greenwood CountyGreenwood Police Department hitting streets with new lookGun found in detention center leads to added charge for manGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood utilities recognize lineworkers' dedicationJohn de la Howe reaches settlement agreement with former finance directorJohn de la Howe won't explain time estimate for FOIA requestGreenwood offers local businesses facade, marketing grantsNinety Six indoor percussion group headed for world championshipsGPD officers receive awards at city council meeting 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!