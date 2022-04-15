Easter service planned at Uptown Market Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trinity UMC and Mt. Carmel Ministries will team up for Easter worship at 6 p.m. today for Good Friday Worship with the Youth Department of Mt. Carmel Ministries, 4215 Highway 702, Ninety Six.Services for Easter Sunday will be at 10 a.m. at Uptown Market, Maxwell Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Lander adds new face-to-face option Apr 12, 2022 I Am Lander 150: The educational influence of Samuel Lander continues Apr 12, 2022 Greenwood Promise appoints three new board members Apr 12, 2022 Delgado named City Administrator in Laurens Apr 12, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News +3 Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays +19 Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site, 152 Palestinians hurt +2 Joe Root resigns as England test cricket captain +19 N. Korea marks key anniversary, but no word on army parade +5 U.S. Army talks to students about careers, equipment Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood police officer crashes on way to call; no one was injuredUncovered: Chief justice bars former SC judge from handling foreclosure cases after Uncovered probeGreenwood woman faces cruelty to children chargeHuskey brings Sled Dawg Brewery to UptownUncovered: A speeding truck near Sumter. An elderly woman left in a ditch. The mystery of Ada Wright.Teen has been missing for two yearsSecond man faces animal ill-treatment charge in Abbeville County dog caseAuthorities: Clark Hills man tried to exploit minorColumbia man faces discharging, possessing firearm charges 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!