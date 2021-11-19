The AME Fall Planning Conference 2021 Closing Worship Service was Nov. 6 at the Florence Civic Center Arena in Florence. During this event, Sammy L. Drennon Jr. was inducted into the 7th District African Methodist Episcopal Church Sons of Allen Hall of Fame.
Drennon, an active member of the Abbeville-Greenwood District Sons of Allen for the past 23 years, was presented the Sons of Allen Stoll by the Right Rev. Samuel Lawrence Green Sr., presiding bishop of the Piedmont Conference. Also receiving a Hall of Fame Stoll was Kelly E. Brownlee of the Piedmont Conference.