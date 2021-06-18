Apostle James L. Dawkins of Jesus Open Door Ministries of Greenville will be the guest minister at 3 p.m. June 27 at Freedom World Outreach Ministries, 905 25 Bypass N., Greenwood.
Dawkins to minister at Freedom World Outreach Ministries
From staff reports
