Community Hour of Prayer to meet Uptown From staff reports Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Community Hour of Prayer will meet at 7 a.m. April 6 outside Howard's on Main in Uptown. Salvation Army’s Maj. Angela Hughes will lead the prayer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Lander hosts A Reading and Conversation Mar 23, 2022 Kimler wins second term as chairman of the GWCDP Mar 23, 2022 Eaton continues to support Due West Robotics Mar 23, 2022 Car Show now accepting exhibitors Mar 22, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News +18 N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions +5 Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war +16 Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia +3 Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine's doorstep John Rosemond: Marriage is a most-of-the-time job Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attackDriver dies after dump truck overturns in Laurens CountyWare Shoals amphitheater set to host upcoming concertsResidents, Abbeville official face power struggleGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeTension, concern continues over Abbeville County school calendarGreenwood Girl Scout troop heading to London and ParisPHOTOS: Blessing of the BikesGreenwood teen faces attempted murder charge 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!