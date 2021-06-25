As we age, our bodies remind us that they do not last forever. An ache here, a gray hair there and the unforgiving mirror causes us to dream about a better body. We wish we were younger, taller, skinnier, etc.
The writer of Ecclesiastes explains that we have a propensity for vanity. The visual image of ourselves has become a key component in discerning our personal identity. Yes, 1 Corinthians 6 references our body as a “temple” but we worship that body at the expense of valuing the entire person.
A problem arises when the temple of our body and the outward appearance of it is a higher priority than the creator who made it. Psalm 139:13–14 says, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.” (ESV) Here the author gives glory to God for a “wonderfully made” body. In contrast, a commercial presently running refers to “The body you are randomly assigned at birth…”
From this statement, impressionable minds are incorrectly being taught that they are an accident. To state that your body, its color and its characteristics are a matter of the luck of the draw diminishes the fact that it is magnificent. This is most evident in the way we judge one another by the color of our skin, as well as pigment in our hair and eyes, gender, physical limitations, intellect, or disability.
Sure, we may wish we were different in some way, but to believe that what we were given is no good is to deny one’s own beauty. Our world has conditioned us to believe that our status of beauty and value are based on our everchanging human standards and not through the eyes of God. Imagine the impact of someone confidently knowing they are beautiful and that all God’s creatures are beautiful. Then our diversity is no longer a curse but a magnificent tapestry.
These beautiful earthen vessels were never intended to last forever; however, God’s goodness is and His creation lives forever for those who believe that they are more than just flesh. These bodies do break and come to the point of no repair. But praise be to God that is not the end because our Creator has even better designs ahead and He is not done with His masterpiece yet.