On Dec. 17, 1927, while surfacing from a submerged run over the measured-mile off Cape Cod near Provincetown, Massachusetts, the USS S-4 was accidentally rammed and sunk by the Coast Guard destroyer Paulding on Rum Patrol.
The entire crew was trapped inside. Ships rushed to the scene but were faced with severe weather. Heroic efforts were made to rescue survivors trapped in the forward torpedo room. A diver placed his ear to the side of the vessel to hear a faint tapping noise. Someone, he learned, was tapping out a question in Morse code.
The question came slowly: “Is ... there ... any ... hope?”
This may be a question you have asked in your life. The struggles we face every day are real. Tragedies happen. Dreams are crushed. Days are long. Money is short. Then a virus ravages the health, economy, and leadership of the world. Those without faith cling to vessels of our world and modern remedies. But those with faith have a definitive response to the question of whether there is hope.
We answer enthusiastically, yes!
In the ninth chapter of Isaiah we read, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who lived in a land of deep darkness — on them light has shined.”
HOPE is the lifeblood of our faith. No matter what trouble may come, we always have hope. Our hope swells especially during the Advent and Christmas season. This is a time to remember how big blessings come in little packages. The anticipation and remembrance of a child born in a stable, in humble beginnings, radiates hope through our busy and stressful lives.
As Linus reminds Charlie Brown and friends, the real focus this season is not flashing lights, presents, and parties. It is about a little child and a HOPE that the world can not squelch. Linus quotes from the second chapter of the Gospel of Luke:
And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying,
Glory to God in the highest,
And on earth peace,
Good will toward men.