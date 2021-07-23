Before I offer some thoughts about the question in the title of my column, I want to offer some background and a disclaimer. The disclaimer is simple: no one, least of all I, can know from our ancient texts what Jesus would do in certain modern situations. Yet Christian discipleship often calls on us to extract principles from the life of Jesus and apply them in modern contexts. Our conclusions may be tentative, but approaching Christian ethics thoughtfully and prayerfully is always worthwhile.
As for background, in my youth ministry days, most of my youth wore a plastic bracelet that said “WWJD?” The letters stand for “What Would Jesus Do?” It was a constant reminder to let their choices be guided not by their own interests but rather by the teaching and example of Jesus. I’ve heard and read a lot of discussion (and debate and argument and diatribe) about COVID vaccination, but no one I know has applied the WWJD test to this very important question. Even as I do so now, I fear that I will be perceived as endorsing a political agenda, which is neither my calling nor my intention.
Complicating the matter is that so many ethical issues have been co-opted by politicians for their own purposes. For example, the very first chapter of Genesis taught us to care for God’s creation long before politicians spawned a debate about global warming. At the very least, creation care is an ethical issue first; and just because it has been politicized shouldn’t keep Christians from saying that we have an obligation to care for God’s earth, not just to profit from it. In a similar vein, I’ve been talking with some Christian friends about what Christians might contribute to conversation about the COVID vaccine, and I kept thinking about my youth and their WWJD bracelets — hence the question in the column title: Would Jesus get a COVID vaccine?
The more theological among us might center the discussion on Jesus’ divine nature: given his ability to heal any disease, he wouldn’t need the vaccine. The point is well made, but isn’t there a striking parallel with Jesus’ baptism? For the rest of us, baptism is about repentance. Jesus did not sin and therefore did not need to repent, yet he chose to be baptized as an example for us. His example, like his teaching and his death, was intended to protect us from a scourge that leads to sickness and death. The parallel is hard to miss.
For those who focus more on Jesus’ words than his nature, several of his teachings come to mind. The Great Commandments (Mark 12:28-31) suggest that love of neighbor is essential to, and inseparable from, loving God. Is it far-fetched, then, to say that being vaccinated is a demonstration of our love for our neighbors — and therefore a demonstration of our love for God? Naturally, if there is a medical reason for not being vaccinated, wearing a mask would demonstrate the same love for neighbor and God.
The apostle Paul summarizes Jesus’ teachings on selflessness with remarkable brevity in Philippians 2:4: “Let each of you look not to your own interests but to the interests of others.” Vaccination actually does both, show thoughtfulness toward others while also protecting the vaccine recipient!
Finally, I’ll say what a gift it has been to our church that so many of our members are fully vaccinated. Especially when our leadership was pondering the resumption of Sunday School, the high vaccination rate among our membership gave us confidence that we could meet safely. In a very real sense, our vaccinated members have given us the gift of in-person community and fellowship. Now that’s a gift worthy of the Savior we serve!