“On the day the tabernacle, the tent of the covenant law was set up, the cloud covered it. From evening till morning the cloud above the tabernacle looked like fire. That is how it continued to be; the cloud covered it, and at night it looked like fire. Whenever the cloud lifted from above the tent, the Israelites set out; wherever the cloud settled, the Israelites encamped. At the LORD’S command the Israelites set out, and at his command they encamped. As long as the cloud stayed over the tabernacle, they remained in camp. When the cloud remained over the tabernacle a long time, the Israelites obeyed the LORD’S order and did not set out. Sometimes the cloud was over the tabernacle only a few days; at the LORD’S command they would encamp, and then at his command they would set out. Sometimes the cloud stayed only from evening till morning, and when it lifted in the morning, they set out. Whether by day or by night; whenever the cloud lifted, they set out. Whether the cloud stayed over the tabernacle for two days or a month or a year, the Israelites would remain in camp and not set out; but when it lifted, they would set out. At the LORD’S command they encamped, and at the LORD’s command they set out. They obeyed the LORD’S order in accordance with his command through Moses.” (Numbers 9:15-23, NIV)
In the Book of Numbers and this particular text, God is present and leading the children of Israel on their journey from slavery in Egypt to freedom heading to the promised land. God had delivered, set apart and sustained Israel for His service. However, even though the LORD had freed them from slavery and was working to get them from Mount Sinai on their way toward the promised land, they were unfaithful. Everything was a struggle. Everything was a crisis. The way was too hard. God’s expectations were too great. They did not trust. They did not lean and depend on God. They complained, rebelled and even wanted to move when and how they wanted to. They didn’t have the patience to wait on God and follow his commands! But God did not give up on them! He stayed with them and lead them!
Many of us today are the same way. God wants to lead us to our promised land, but we fail to follow Him. We make everything a struggle! We don’t trust God! Many of us believe that God’s way is too foolish or too hard or it takes too long, so without the patience of Job, we run on our own following the ways of a sinful humanity that rejects God and his kingdom! In doing so, we miss our blessings and fail to bless others!
Remember God set his people aside for a purpose. God’s people are called to make a difference in this world. We are called to follow his commands and to spread his love, his peace, and his deliverance throughout this world. We are called to follow him where he leads us even in the midst of pandemics and other trials, we must follow him and not the evils of this world that are so prevalent today! God has given us all we need to follow him. He has given us a Savior to follow. I want to encourage you all with the words of E. W. Blandy:
“I can hear my Savior calling, I can hear my Savior calling, I can hear my Savior calling Take thy cross and follow, follow Me.” Where He leads me I will follow, Where He leads me I will follow, Where He leads me I will follow, I’ll go with Him, with Him all the way.”
God is looking for some folks who will follow Him! Will you follow Him all the way?