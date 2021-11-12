This past Sunday, our church joined churches all over the world in celebrating All Saints Sunday. While we use the word “saints” in a variety of ways, in the New Testament, it is a technical term meaning “members of the church” (see, for example, the greetings in the letters of Paul). I infer from this usage that part of being a saint is being rooted in a Christian community. The church is the place where we grow in our love for God and for one another, through worship, fellowship, and service. In short, the defining characteristic of saints, both individually and collectively, is love. As Christians and churches, our calling is to embody the love of Jesus.
Fred Craddock is my favorite preacher, and I heard him tell the very personal story of his familial situation growing up. His mother was the one who instilled in him his faith and took him to church every Sunday. His father never went to church. In fact, his father complained that his Sunday dinner was late every week because his family went to church. Over the years, that little church had a number of pastors, and each one in turn came to visit Fred’s father to try to persuade him to come to church. Every time, Fred’s father would say the same thing. “The church doesn’t care about me. The church doesn’t care. What’s wrong, Reverend? Attendance a little low? Offering a little low? That’s what I am to the church: another name, another pledge. Another name, another pledge.” Fred said, “I heard my father say that a thousand times.”
Of course, this was back during the time when churches still had revivals. Sometimes the pastor would bring the visiting evangelist to see Mr. Craddock, and he’d say, “Another name, another pledge. Another name, another pledge.” Fred said, “My mother would be in the kitchen, weeping.”
Fred Craddock said, “There was one time that my father didn’t say it. He was in the veteran’s hospital — cancer of the esophagus. He weighed 73 pounds. They’d taken out most of his esophagus. They had attached something to his trachea so that he could talk, but that was difficult and painful, so mostly he just wrote.” Fred had flown in to visit his father in the hospital. When he walked into the hospital room, there were potted plants and cut flowers all over the room; beside his bed was a stack of cards 20 inches deep. All of those flowers and plants and cards were from persons or groups in that little church.
Fred was reading one of the cards, and his father saw that. His father took a Kleenex box and wrote on it and handed it to Fred to read. Mr. Craddock was very well read, and what he had written was line from Shakespeare, from Hamlet. It said, “In this harsh world, draw your breath in pain to tell my story.” Fred said, “What is your story, Daddy?” His father wrote, “I was wrong.”
There will always be people who don’t really understand the value of the church — until they experience the love of the saints. Somebody says it to me every month. Most recently it was my sweet friend, Jane Byers. I’ve said more times than I recall: I don’t know of anything in this world that is harder than having to bury a child or a grandchild. For Jane, it was her son, Danny. During Danny’s hospitalization, I would call Jane to remind her that our church family was praying for Danny and for her family. She said: “I know. We feel the prayers. It means so much.” After Danny passed away, I went to pray with Jane and her family. She started telling me how members of her Sunday School class and members of her choir and members of the church had called and emailed and sent cards and brought food. Then she said this: “I just don’t know what I would do without my church.”
I know just how she feels.