I absolutely detest Standard time. Chalk me up as one of those in the minority who would love to see us set our clocks to Daylight Savings time all year. How exciting it was to read last year that the General Assembly was going to petition Congress to allow our state to remain on Daylight Saving Time year-round. How disappointing and frustrating that the request was never made.
On the second day of the time change, with the sun already streaming through the window at an all-to-early hour, I awoke with the thought running through my mind that it was wonderful to be alive to endure the misery of Standard time. Regardless of the time zone in which one might find oneself, there is much to be said for being alive to enjoy it!
For me, it is only a short jump from gratitude for being alive to a mindset of gratitude and thanksgiving, period. As one has put it, all we have to do to give thanks is to think! In one of the old dialects of the English language, the word “thank” is a derivative of the word “think.” If we stop and think, we will discover there are many things for which we can give thanks. This Thanksgiving weekend, let me innumerate a few that readily come to mind. Perhaps, they will resonate with all of us.
1) God is. This is the foundation of thanksgiving. Without the presence of God, this universe would be a cold, lonely, frightening place. One of the great, perhaps the greatest, Christian thinkers of the 20th century put it this way, “If atheism were true and there were no God, life would be vastly different; however, ‘happy’ would not be a word used to describe it.” Annihilation is not a very heartening perspective of life. Plus, there is a void in our personality that only God can fill. Happy and thankful should be the person for whom this emptiness is filled.
2) God is sovereign. There is nothing that occurs in the world, or our lives, but what first comes through the filter of God’s approval and grace. This means that nothing catches God off guard. He knows everything we will ever face before we do so. We may not appreciate some of the things he allows to occur, but it is reassuring to know that God has our back.
3) God created us in his own likeness. We have been granted the gifts of intellect, emotion and power of choice. He has created us with the capacity to be his friend. We are not robots compelled to jump at his every beck and call. We can reject his friendship and love. We can rebel and live as we please. God grants us that right, but he also provides a remedy for such behavior — Jesus Christ. He can forgive our rebellion and restore us to a right relationship with God, provided we let him.
4) We live in a great place. Sure, our nation and state have their fair share of problems, but I know of no other place I’d rather live. Our lifestyle is the envy of much of the world. From the political freedoms we enjoy to the affluent way of life that is ours to being privy to top-rate medical care, we are a blessed people. Most Americans, regardless of their socio-economic-ethnic circumstances, enjoy a better lifestyle than royalty did just a few generations ago. This is home and I am grateful that it is.
A mom was commending her second-grade daughter for praying during the moment of silence at the beginning of each school day. She was grateful that her daughter was making God a part of her day. The girl replied, “Mom, you’re so silly. You know God makes the day. I’m glad he lets me be a part of it.”
With an outlook like that, the sky is the limit as to the things for which we can be thankful. Let us all ask God to help us cultivate such a perspective. It will honor him, and we will be better off for it.