Does it seem to anyone else as if all we really ever do in this life is run? From the moment we wake up in the morning, until that moment we collapse into our beds at night, we run. We run to school, to work, the grocery store, the doctor’s office, or the gym. Some of us run the carpool to soccer practice, scouts, piano, or dance. And some of us even run to church. It’s exhausting, isn’t it? In the past few weeks, you might have had the opportunity to take a break from the normal, everyday running to run to the beach or to the mountains for the purpose of recharging your battery. Of course, with those vacation days fast completed, you had to race back to town so you could run, run, run again. To be sure, there is purpose in all of this running. But sometimes that purpose can seem less than clear, while at other times it can become totally lost in the midst of the effort and energy that we put into the “run” itself. Why are we running so hard?
As the Gospel of John unfolds with the story of that first Easter morning, we become immediately aware of the fact that there is a lot of running taking place. And this means that you and I can relate. Mary Magdalene, after finding the tomb empty, runs to tell Peter, the beloved disciple, the astonishing news. Peter then runs to the tomb to see with his own eyes what Mary has reported, only to be outrun by his friend. For everything that Peter was, he apparently wasn’t the fastest runner. I can definitely relate.
Mary was running to tell the story of the empty tomb. Peter and John are running to see the empty tomb. Each of them is running to Easter, still unsure of what their running is all about. John’s Gospel doesn’t tell us this specifically, but it is probably safe to imagine that Mary also ran back to the tomb just behind Peter and John. She was there when they went in and inspected the empty tomb. She was there when Peter and John left for home, trying to make sense of this new thing that they have seen. And it was on that first Easter, that Mary, exhausted from her running and her deep sadness, encountered the risen Savior. It was there, at the empty tomb she had run to, that Mary heard Jesus call her by name, personalizing the Easter experience and validating all of her running.
If one of our greatest desires in life is to be known, which I believe is the reason for so much of the running we do, then what Easter makes clear is that at the empty tomb we are known. On Easter the risen savior calls out to us by name, personalizing the work of redemption he has accomplished on the cross, and making himself known to us.
Running will always be a part of this life, and since most of the running we do leaves us feeling empty, tired, drained of joy, and sometimes even defeated, we have to figure this out. We have to stop running to be known, or to make a name for ourselves, and instead run because God has, in Jesus Christ, named us as his own. So, run to Easter! Run to the tomb that is empty! Run to that place where you can experience the risen Lord. Run to that place where you can hear Jesus calling you by name. It doesn’t matter how fast you run to get there, only that you get there. So, run to Easter.