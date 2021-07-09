With open arms and stomachs, Greenwood welcomes back our beloved barbecue festival. And the congregation said: “amen.”
Many will line the streets of Uptown over these next few days to brave the heat or dodge the rain for the opportunity to enjoy some delicious pork products. It really is a wonderful time, and the city and vendors are to be commended. As I reflect on these fun days, I am struck by how many experiences I have had in ministry that include barbecue.
During my first year in seminary, I was introduced to the joy of cooking barbecue. First year students were required to cook for the annual “Pig and Profligacy” student/faculty softball game. The theme that year was “The Nature and Destiny of Pork.” It was an homage to, well if you know, you know.
What I learned quickly was that cooking barbecue is quite the process. It was, in fact, an all-night process, since cooking it requires doing so at a low temperature for a very, very long time. It was the only “all-nighter” I pulled during my seminary years. Priorities, right? I also learned then that you can be too tired to eat barbecue, especially if you have been responsible for cooking it. It is the only time I have refrained from eating it, choosing instead for a long shower and an early night, hoping both would rid me of the smell of smoke that had infiltrated my body. They did not.
Just a year or so later, one of my first preaching opportunities came when I traveled with other students to the eastern part of North Carolina. The church I was assigned to preach in was the historic Barbecue Presbyterian Church. I am not making this up. It was named for the smoke rising from the creeks in the area, something that reminded the Scots-Irish settlers of the smoke they’d seen rising from the barbecue pits in the Caribbean. We Presbyterians do love our barbecue. The only thing I remember about that weekend, besides the awkwardness of preaching for one of the first times, was that our hosts served some of the best barbecue I have ever eaten. Makes sense, considering the name of the church. And thankfully, Man can’t live by bread alone.
Upon graduation from seminary, my first call as an associate pastor paired me with a senior pastor who, like myself, had grown up in North Carolina, where barbecue is our sacred birthright. He was from Lexington, the capital of North Carolina barbecue culture. Each fall he would host a large gathering to kick off the new church year. The meal, as you have already guessed, was barbecue with all the sides. It was always the largest gathering of the congregation, because as we all know, barbecue has a way of bringing people together and making them happy.
But by far the most memorable story involving ministry and barbecue occurred one Ash Wednesday when we couldn’t locate the dried palm fronds from the previous Palm Sunday. We needed to burn them to have ashes for the service that night. Without them, we could not mark the foreheads of believers while reminding them of their mortality.
Running out of time, my boss said he had a plan. It was not until almost the end of the service, as worshippers were coming forward to receive ashes, that I began to smell something strangely familiar. The smell took me back a few years, back to that long night of cooking. Apparently palm branches aren’t the only things that make for good ashes. As the source of the smell became clear to me, I glanced over at my partner in ministry and barbecue, who just looked at me and winked.
Ashes to ashes. Dust to dust.