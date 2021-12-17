Two women met for their weekly walk.
“What’s on your mind lately?” one asked the other. Because neither had great tolerance for small talk, the conversation went deep quickly.
“A child is on my mind,” the other responded. “In fact, there is a child right in the middle of my being. I think about how this child encounters the world. And how the world encounters this child.”
The first woman, the one who asked the question, also had a child on her mind, a child right in the middle of her being. Together they hoped that the world would have a place for these children and for the gifts each of them possessed.
The walk ended with problems left unsolved, but each woman left encouraged and emboldened, and with another child on her mind, another child in the middle of her being, and the spark of an idea about how the world could be better for all children.
Two women met in an office. One had an audacious, boundary-breaking idea. The other had ears with which to listen. This idea had been rejected even before it was spoken in other offices. But here it got a full hearing. And the one who did the listening felt excitement growing in her at the possibility. And the one who did the speaking grew bolder in her proclamation of what might be possible.
In Luke 1, starting at the 39th verse, we read about the meeting of two women, Mary and Elizabeth. Upon hearing Mary’s voice, Elizabeth recognizes the divine spark within her. Elizabeth’s affirmation, “blessed is she who believed that there would be fulfillment of what was spoken to her by the Lord,” is like oxygen on a flame, releasing a song of praise and prophesy from Mary’s lips, “My soul magnifies the Lord!” Mary and Elizabeth recognize that their story is part of God’s ongoing story, a fulfillment of God’s promises. (Luke 1:39-55)
My prayer for you this day is that you will meet a kindred spirit who encourages your faith in the promises God has made. That you will meet someone who understands the concerns at the middle of your being. That you will speak your idea to someone ready to listen. That you will know that your story is part of God’s ongoing, world-transforming story.
May you be encouraged and emboldened by the kindred spirits you meet. May this meeting be like oxygen on a flickering flame to ignite the divine possibility within you.