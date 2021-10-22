Depending on which of the two kinds of people you are, the kind that likes group projects, or the other 95%, you read the title of this article with some excitement and interest, or with dread. You no doubt have memories of those teacher-engineered groups where we were asked to work with people outside of our affinity groups. No one in the group had any great experience at the task at hand, but you all had to offer your own ideas, your own talents, your own questions, and time to get the job done.
I’ve thought about this a bit especially as I have coached my children through many collaborative efforts in school over the years, and endured their inevitable complaints about nobody liking their idea, somebody not doing their share of the work, or the project not turning out like they imagined it would.
Working in groups doesn’t always seem like the most efficient way to get a job done. It involves lots of give and take, usually a bit of friction, and often a great deal of extra work to bring everything together. Let’s face it, sometimes it’s easier to just do it yourself.
In spite of all this, I’ve decided, I like group projects, and this is why: A group project is a chance to get to know other people well, to form lasting bonds and friendships, to look back together at the struggles endured, the problems solved and the outcome achieved; it’s a chance to rub shoulders with someone you might not otherwise spend time with, to learn from them and with them, and to broaden your understanding of yourself, your partners and the world.
I believe God is calling us all into a group project. I believe that from the beginning, God has been calling all of creation into a group project, inviting the sun to shine, the trees to grow, streams to flow and people of every kind to love and care for one another and for the earth which is our home.
While sometimes we get to choose our group, and left to our own devices we choose a group that looks a lot like us, often we are thrust into partnerships with people who might not be much like us.
They have different skillsets, different backgrounds, different experiences. Some will be our mentors. Others will look to us to mentor them. These turn out to be the best opportunities for growth and often have the best project results. Are there inevitable conflicts and struggles along the way? Sure. Are some team members doing too much and others not enough? Certainly. Do we have the opportunity to form lasting bonds and friendships, to look back at struggles endured, problems solved, and outcomes achieved? Yes, indeed!
For people of faith, this group project in which we are engaged, is an invitation to rub shoulders not only with diverse human partners and partners in the natural world, but most importantly with God. For when God invites us to join in God’s mission in the world, we get to spend time with God, learn from God, and gain greater understanding of God’s will for us and for the world which God so loves.
God does not leave us to work alone nor does God do the work alone. God has given us good partners and God has invited us to be good partners. Most importantly, God has given us God’s self to inspire, encourage, unite and undergird the work of the group. Let us work together friends. Let us work with God, for it is a group project. We are not alone.