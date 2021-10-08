“And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfector of faith. For the joy set before him, he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.”
— Hebrews 12: 1-3 NIV
In a book titled “Prayers for Dark People” written at the turn of the 20th century, the great black scholar and social activist W.E.B. Du Bois, lifted these words to the Lord:
“We must endure to the end — learn to finish things — bring them to accomplishment and full fruition. We must not be content with plans, ambitions and resolves; with part of a message or part of an education, but be set and determined to fulfill the promise and complete the task and secure the full training. ...Give us then, O God, to resist today the temptation of shirking, and the grit to endure to the end.”
I believe the above scripture form the Book of Hebrews, that many biblical scholars credit to the Apostle Paul, and the prayer by Du Bois are very relevant to all of us living today. All of us are living in very stressful times. COVID-19 is affecting the entire population of the world. I am confident that all of us know someone who has lost their life, or someone who has lost loved ones, or someone who is suffering from the symptoms of this deadly disease. It is affecting our schools on every level. Adjustments to instruction and learning to make schools safe are making it more difficult for students to attend school and complete their education.
There is uncertainty on every level as how to deal with other issues that continue to threaten every generation in existence today. Political disunity, economic downturns and recessions, racial divisions, senseless violence, domestic and sexual abuse, and a plethora of other challenges that rain down on us daily. It is little wonder that mental crises are at an all-time high.
Nevertheless, as Christians, we are called to live with endurance. The definition of endurance is the ability to withstand hardship or adversity; to carry on despite suffering. This is our challenge today: to endure whatever difficulties and obstacles that are set in our path and finish the race marked out for us. Whether our race is dealing with COVID-19, attending and finishing school, providing care and services for the sick, dealing with the loss of loved ones, working and living in these uncertain times, or advocating for the needy and oppressed, we must endure. It will not be easy; in fact, enduring is usually quite difficult.
In these difficult times, we must never forget that we have a helper. Someone who is ready, willing and able to help us. As strong as any of us may be, there comes a time when we need to hand our situation over to him! When we have run the race as far as our legs could carry us. When we have endured all that can be humanly endured, and the problem is still there. The pain has not gone away. The grief has not subsided. In moments like these, there is still hope.
It is the hope that Thomas A. Dorsey was lifting up after the death of his wife and their newborn son. He wrote these words in a hymn that over the years has been translated into 40 languages around the world:
“Precious Lord, take my hand, Lead me on, let me stand. I am tired, I am weak, I am worn; Through the storm, through the night, Lead me on to the light, Take my hand precious Lord and Lead me on!
Our faith to endure is in Jesus! Do you know him?