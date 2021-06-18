Praise the Lord! Happy are those who fear the Lord, who greatly delight in his commandments. (v.2 Their descendants will be mighty in the land; the generation of the upright will be blessed. (v.3) Wealth and riches are in their houses, and righteousness endures forever. (v.4) They rise in darkness as a light for the upright; they are gracious, merciful, and righteous. (v.5) It is well with those who deal generously and lend, who conduct their affairs with justice. (v.6) For the righteous will never be moved; they will be remembered for ever. (7) They are not afraid of evil tidings; their hearts are firm, secure in the Lord. (v.8) Their hearts are steady, they will not be afraid; in the end they will look in triumph on their foes. (v.9) They have distributed freely, they have given to the poor; their righteousness endures forever; their horn is exalted in honour. (NRSV)
— Psalm 112:1-9
Tomorrow is Father’s Day, a time to recognize fathers, stepfathers, father figures and other men who take on the responsibilities of fatherhood and who are positive role models for their children and families.
Internet sources indicate the idea for creating a day for children to honor their fathers began in Spokane, Washington. A woman named Sonora Smart Dodd thought of the idea while listening to a Mother’s Day sermon in 1909. Having been raised by her father, after her mother died, Sonora wanted her father to know how special he was to her. It was her father that made all the parental sacrifices and was, in the eyes of his daughter, a courageous, selfless and loving man. Her father was born in June, so she chose to have the first Father’s Day celebration in Spokane on the 19th of June, 1910. After several presidential acknowledgements over the years, the third Sunday in June is recognized as Father’s Day. Roses are the Father’s Day flowers: red to be worn for a living father and white if the father has died.
I pray that those of you reading this message will recognize fathers who are in your lives and your community supporting their children and families. Many of them are unnoticed, unpraised and unappreciated. I also pray that those fathers who are not living up to their responsibilities will have a change of heart and begin to support their children and families as best they can. Remember, with God all things are possible and He provides us with directions and encouragement in this psalm.
The writer of the psalm is anonymous, but I believe whoever wrote it was inspired by God. According to the New Interpreter’s Bible Commentary, Psalm 112 picks up the concluding admonition of Psalm 111 to “fear the Lord” and restates it in v.1. Continuing along this line, the poem focuses on the human side of the divine-human relationship. Although the psalm does laud the blessings and benefits of those who fear God and follow the commandments (v.1), the emphasis is actually on the blessings that God’s followers are to their neighbors. I want to take that a step further and say that men who are God’s followers are not only a blessing to their neighbors, but also to their children and families.
Our children and our community have many challenges, too many for me to unpack in this message. However, I am very concerned about the gun violence that is leading to so many senseless deaths. I want to encourage the fathers and men reading this message to step up and become serious about following God.
If we truly get together and follow him, we can make a difference in this community. Let us put denominational, racial, political and other differences aside and work together.
As I close, let me remind you that for men who are God followers, our first responsibility is to serve God, and this includes financially providing for our families. We are also called to be priests in our homes, churches and communities. Finally, we have an obligation to mentor children and young men, thereby contributing to the development of a mindset to love our neighbors as opposed to killing them!