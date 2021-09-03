This coming Monday, our country observes Labor Day, a federal holiday established in 1884 to acknowledge and honor the past and ongoing achievements of those who have worked to build this country that we love.
And since it is estimated that about half of the population is employed, this celebration means that many of us will have an opportunity to enjoy a much-earned and needed day off from the work that we do. It is good for us to honor those who give of themselves and use their gifts to bless our community.
To this end, and on behalf of our Rock Presbyterian Church, I simply want to say:
To the construction workers toiling in the heat of this SC summer...
To the farmers working long days to provide us with food...
To those who “serve and protect” and put their lives on the line to keep the Lakelands safe...
To the cooks and the waiters in our favorite restaurants…
To the teachers in the classrooms who give of themselves so fully to love their students into their better selves…
To those working long hours in health care to care for us in this difficult time...
To those who serve the Food Bank and the Soup Kitchen to make sure that those who are hungry in our community have their needs met…
To those working with manufacturing companies such as Vansco, Greenwood Manufacturing, Lonza, Fuji, Ascend, and so many others...
To our community leaders, city and county council and the mayor who work to make this community great…
To Greenwood city employees who do more than we could ever know to keep our city functioning and beautiful...
To our utilities workers who keep the water running and the power on...
To the small business owners who enhance the economic life of our community…
To the leaders of our faith communities who daily encourage and support their varied congregations…
And to those not named above, including even our friends at the Index-Journal, who themselves work and serve our community and our country in so many wonderful, important and necessary ways...
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you for all you have done, and for all you will do in the days and months to come. Thank you for giving of yourself to make the Lakelands such a special place to call home. And may it be that the Lord blesses all of your efforts.
Happy Labor Day.