America is in trouble and that trouble is the result of failure in the highest office in our land.
Hearing that statement, most minds would naturally gravitate to our president. However, from a Biblical standpoint, the highest office in the land is the office of husband and father. The family unit is and always has been the core unit of any society. Genesis 2:24-25 states, “Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. And they were both naked, the man and his wife, and were not ashamed.” I have observed that the current debates on gender and abortion and the dysfunction in our families have direct ties to the rejection of the authority of God’s Word.
Marriage between a male and a female is God’s plan to fill the earth with His image-bearers. In Genesis 1:28, God instructed Adam and Eve to “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” God gave Adam and Eve the gift of sexual relations for both procreation and recreation. This gift is to only be expressed and enjoyed within the framework of the marriage relationship. Many current debates could be silenced and the rapid deterioration of the Judeo-Christian principles, which have served as the backbone of our nation, stopped if we simply acknowledged that marriage only exists between one male and one female and that sexual relations are reserved for marriage partners. Scripture teaches that God instituted marriage. To married couples, God gave the gift of sexual relations to fill the earth and to satisfy the desires that God placed within us. How would sexual relations being limited to monogamous marriage relationships change the conversation on abortion? Statistics show that when a woman conceives a child (life begins at conception) within the framework that God designed (marriage — one male and one female) that both woman and child have a greater chance of health and survival. Even Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Alan Guttmacher acknowledged, “Today it is possible for almost any patient to be brought through pregnancy alive unless she suffers from a fatal illness such as cancer or leukemia, and, if so, abortion would be unlikely to prolong much less save, life.” We don’t have to be perplexed over hotly debated topics. When we see God’s Word as authoritative, the first three chapters of Genesis explain life, gender, marriage and sexual relations.
As we see our nation in crisis and we search for the one area where change could make the most impact we need to look no farther than the spiritual leader of the home. Husbands are commanded to love their wives like Christ loves the Church (Ephesians 5:25). Fathers are instructed to treat their children with respect and to teach them to fear and follow God (Ephesians 6:4). The trouble facing America will not be resolved by the White House, Court House, Houses of Congress or schoolhouses. America can only be transformed at the core institution of society, the home. America needs Christian homes where men love Jesus and depend on the Holy Spirit to help them fulfill their responsibilities as husbands and fathers. The impact that the husband and father has in his home is single greatest factor that controls the health of the family. The home is the greatest factor in determining the health of a nation. As we celebrate America this Fourth of July, let’s pray for the highest office in the land to love Jesus and to lead their wife and children to love Him too. God-honoring homes will lead to a God-honoring America.