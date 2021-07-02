It is a natural wonder. In western New York state, there is a 30-foot waterfall. In a grotto behind the waterfall, there burns a flame. Apparently, there is a small natural ethane and propane gas leak that fuels the flame. If you are in the area, I understand it is worth the 30-minute hike along the Eternal Flame Trail through Chestnut Ridge Park to see it for yourself. If I ever get to western New York, it will definitely be on my itinerary, for a flame that burns eternally has a certain tug upon my heart.
On the east side of New York State is a human-made wonder. Inspired by the flame of freedom that burned in the hearts of America’s founders, France gave us a colossal gift, Lady Liberty. She stands over New York Harbor holding her eternal flame of welcome. Many are drawn to the promise of her light.
While shepherding his flock, Moses was drawn to a holy wonder, a flame that burned in a bush that did not consume it. Moses could not resist its tug on his heart.
There, on that holy ground before the burning bush, Moses heard God’s voice saying, “I have seen the misery. I have heard the cries. I have come to deliver. I have come to send you to Pharaoh to bring my people out of the land of their oppression.” (Exodus 3:7-9 paraphrased)
It was as if God placed a piece of that burning bush in Moses’ heart.
You remember that Moses had been born into slavery and fear. Afraid for his life, his mother placed him in a basket and entrusted him to God setting him in the Nile River. Moses was lifted from the waters by Pharaoh’s daughter and was able to enjoy a life of privilege in Pharaoh’s household, but Moses forfeited that privilege when he struck out against the brutality of the Egyptian slave masters in defense of a slave. You remember that Moses then ran away to Midian where he was a free man. Free to marry. Free to have a family. Free to shepherd flocks.
But then there was this burning thing that called to him.
Moses had a good life. And a good job. A wife and children. A secure future. But there was this holy flame that called him to give it all up for the sake of obedience to God, for the sake of the people, his people, God’s people, who were suffering.
There is an eternal flame in each of us that calls us toward wonder in the natural world, possibility in the human-made world, and self-sacrifice for a world that God makes holy.
This flame ignited Moses’ willingness to use his freedom for the sake of the Israelites. This flame burned in Paul as he set aside his own privilege to share the freedom from sin that Christ offered, “For you were called to freedom brothers and sisters, only do not use your freedom for selfish indulgence, but through love, serve one another.” (Galatians 5:13) This eternal flame is at the heart of our national story too. It is a flame that has called generations of people to set aside their own interests to secure freedom and justice for all people.
As we celebrate Independence Day this weekend, we will be remembering those who have sacrificed to secure and perfect a nation of freedom and justice for all. We, who enjoy the fruits of their labor are now bearers of this eternal torch. May we, like Moses, and so many others who have gone before us, remember the freedom that is ours and move with obedience, trust, and purpose toward any hindrance to freedom and justice and insisting as Moses did, “Let my people go!”