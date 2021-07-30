What is a church family? I have heard many good definitions through the years, but one that I heard recently stands out in my mind.
A preacher defined a church family as “a group of sinners that decided to meet together to do something about their sin.” There is a great deal of truth in that view of a church family. We are all sinners. We all struggle to allow the Holy Spirit to put our flesh to death and to submit to the Lordship of Jesus Christ over our life. A church family is an imperfect group that meets together to learn from each other, hold each other accountable, minister to each other, reach out to those who have not received Jesus as their Savior, reach out to those in need and worship God corporately.
We can discover the importance of fellowship within a church family by studying the survival of Redwood trees. Redwood trees stand tall through storms and wind because they have a network of interconnecting roots just below the earth’s surface. In the same way, Christians stand tall without collapsing through pain, pressure, persecution and yes even a pandemic as we interlock through our mutual faith and submission to the Holy Spirit’s leading in our life. We have been created by God with a need to exist in community.
Today with thousands of activities pulling Christians away from gathering with a church family, we are seeing an unprecedented number of Christians abandoning the assembling of their church family. The writer of Hebrews warns against such abandonment — Hebrews 10:24-25. With the recent explosion of online worship opportunities, more and more worshippers are attending worship virtually and missing the connection that can only be made with in-person interaction. While I would still suggest that at-risk individuals take COVID-19 and other health factors into consideration before attending in-person church services, many who attend ballgames, concerts, family reunions, weddings and other large in-person gatherings watch church on their phones, computers or televisions. We are also seeing a growing trend of worshippers that consider themselves a part of more than one church family. They go to the church with the activity or sermon series that suits their fancy. They never submit to being a sacrificial and supportive part of one church family. Because they attend here and there they never offer themselves to support, serve or lead ministries; instead, they selfishly hop from place to place bumming off of the sacrifice of others.
A church family is a group of imperfect people seeking God and His plan and purpose together. A church family knows the importance of in-person Bible study, corporate worship, fellowship and service outside of the church campus. I pray that this will be true for your church and mine. I pray that we will always remember that we are not better than anyone and everyone is welcome when we gather to worship. I pray that we will remember that the struggles of life are real and we all need the support a church family provides. I pray that we will remember that we are not perfect and we will forgive each other when we fail. I pray that we will remain submitted to God and each other. I pray that those who are able to gather together will and those who gather will reach out to those who can’t. I pray that those who gather will welcome everyone who comes and they will always be inviting people to attend with them. It is a great blessing to be part of a church family! If you watch twenty church services each week, good for you, just make sure you embrace one of those as your church family.