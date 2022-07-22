Superhero movies are quite the rave. They usually depict an exceedingly powerful figure that takes on the weight of the world. During the big fight scenes, there are hordes of weak ordinary people scurrying for safety. They watch from a distance while the beloved superhero saves the day. If only we could have such strength and ability. If only we were made special.

There is a superhero in the Bible named Samson. Samson was a gift to the people of Israel. An angel of the Lord told his mother that “He will take the lead in delivering Israel from the hands of the Philistines” (Judges 13:5). The prophecy came into being as Samson proved to be a powerful man. He proved his superhero strength by killing a lion with his bare hands, ripping off an iron gate, and defeating 1,000 Philistines with nothing more than a donkey’s jawbone. He had all the potential necessary to save his people. But his story was more tragic than heroic. Samson was gifted but the real heroes, the real power, showed up in the ordinary unnamed people.

Kyle Hite is senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood. He can be reached at kyle@firstgreenwood.com.