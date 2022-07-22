Superhero movies are quite the rave. They usually depict an exceedingly powerful figure that takes on the weight of the world. During the big fight scenes, there are hordes of weak ordinary people scurrying for safety. They watch from a distance while the beloved superhero saves the day. If only we could have such strength and ability. If only we were made special.
There is a superhero in the Bible named Samson. Samson was a gift to the people of Israel. An angel of the Lord told his mother that “He will take the lead in delivering Israel from the hands of the Philistines” (Judges 13:5). The prophecy came into being as Samson proved to be a powerful man. He proved his superhero strength by killing a lion with his bare hands, ripping off an iron gate, and defeating 1,000 Philistines with nothing more than a donkey’s jawbone. He had all the potential necessary to save his people. But his story was more tragic than heroic. Samson was gifted but the real heroes, the real power, showed up in the ordinary unnamed people.
Samson’s mother was unnamed, but she was the one the angel came to. She was the one who was given the impossible task of raising a hero. It was her heroic faith that made Samson strong. What the tragic story Samson reveals is where real strength is found. Samson could pick up heavy rocks, but a real hero carries a heavy load every day. A real hero does not have the name recognition and authority. A real hero shows the resilience of facing the obstacles of faith and life every day without wavering. Samson was given every opportunity to flex his muscles and fight for his people, but he was more concerned about his personal desires and vendettas.
This biblical story challenges us to recognize first that all real strength comes as a gift from God. We have a choice to use the gifts we were given to help others or squander it on ourselves. Second, we learn that strength comes in many forms. It takes strength to do what is right, and fight the urges of temptation. It takes strength to keep the faith in God when the world around us places its trust in itself. It takes strength to wake up every day and face the dragons of life.
Many wish they were born with superpowers, superhuman strength. Many wish they were born royalty or special. The truth is that you were. You were born with royal blood. You were born to be a superhero. You may not be in the headlines, but to the people you serve, there is no greater hero on earth.
Kyle Hite is senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood. He can be reached at kyle@firstgreenwood.com.