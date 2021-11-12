If we are, as many folks suspect, being spied on through our smartphones and electronic devices, the eavesdropper assigned to me, human or AI (artificial intelligence), is probably bored out of his, her or its gourd and begging for a transfer. Unless, of course, they enjoy hearing about Jesus, my family, other peoples’ problems, sports and politics.
We might be trading some privacy for a lot of convenience, but it’s hard to imagine life now without the gadgets that keep us connected and informed.
It does freak me out a bit, however, when I have a face-to-face conversation with someone about playing golf, for example, and suddenly ads pop up on my Facebook page and other websites for golf clubs, golf shoes and local golf courses. Nearly everyone I know has had an experience like that and it’s definitely a bit disconcerting.
Sometimes, though, the AI “listeners” clearly miss the mark with their algorithmic, targeted advertising. Such is the case on my Kindle, an e-reader that allows me to buy books online and store and read them on this one device.
Using a Kindle is convenient and easy, but this one thing annoys me: When I turn it on every night to read, an ad for a new book always first appears on the screen. It’s a different ad every time and I assume Amazon selects these ads for me based on my reading history. But boy, have they been getting them wrong recently.
Lately, the ads are nearly always for romance novels with photos of ridiculously handsome men on the cover. It’s gotten to be a running joke as I show my husband my Kindle and say, “Get a load of tonight’s hunk.” Seems like a variation on the same theme night after night. In fact, it actually looks the same guy with his hair tousled in a slightly different way on each cover.
The latest ad was for a novel called “White Nights” about a Russian oligarch. On the cover, this oligarch is drop-dead handsome. Have you ever in your life seen a photo of a real-life Russian oligarch who looks like a supermodel? I haven’t.
Other titles (with subtitles) that have recently appeared on my Kindle screen have included the following: “Temptation: Forbidden romance between a billionaire recluse and a shy student”; “No Gentle Giant: Stubborn giant. Single dad. Gorgeous small-town protector. Is his heart big enough to love Miss Unlucky?”; “A Cowboy and His Neighbor: Best friends and neighbors shouldn’t share a kiss”; and “Hopeful Cowboy: This cowboy single dad isn’t looking for love, but can the ranch owner rope his heart anyway?”
What’s with all these cowboy novels, anyway? Does my cyber-spy think that owning one donkey makes me a rancher? I think not.
For that matter, what’s with any of these books? I’ve never read a romance novel in my life. Somebody’s shooting way wide of the mark here.
I do know someone, though, who never misses the mark and who, in fact, “discerns my thoughts from afar,” is “acquainted with all my ways,” and whose thoughts for me “outnumber the sand” (Psalm 139). I’m so thankful God has His eye on me.
When Hagar, the cast-off maidservant of Abraham and Sarah, was alone, hopeless and prepared to die in the wilderness, God rescued and comforted her, and she named Him “El Roi,” the God Who Sees (Genesis 16:13).
Does that make you feel uneasy? If so, remember that the God sees everything we are, do and think, is gracious, compassionate, merciful and loving. If God didn’t know everything about us, His grace wouldn’t be so amazing.
I sure don’t trust Amazon, Facebook or Google, but I’m absolutely in awe that the God who knows me best truly does love me most.