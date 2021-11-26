Come enjoy the festivities and music of the Christmas holiday presented by the choir and soloists of McCormick First Baptist Church, 108 S. Oak St., McCormick, at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and at 11 a.m. Dec. 12.
This is a free event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Come enjoy the festivities and music of the Christmas holiday presented by the choir and soloists of McCormick First Baptist Church, 108 S. Oak St., McCormick, at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and at 11 a.m. Dec. 12.
This is a free event.
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!