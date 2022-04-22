Abbeville First Baptist Church presents Southern Gospel Hymn Sing Apr 22, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abbeville First Baptist Church will present a Southern gospel hymn Sing at 3 p.m. April 30. Congregational singing and special guest soloists will bring praise and worship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Abbeville First Baptist Church Praise Soloist Worship Special Guest Lakelands Connector Governor’s School for Agriculture adds beekeeping to its offerings Apr 21, 2022 Co-star of ‘The Office’ to give keynote address at spring commencement Apr 19, 2022 Author and Poet Janisse Ray visits Lander University Apr 19, 2022 Society of CIC honors Rudy Painter Apr 19, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News Leaders of 2 Koreas exchange letters of hope amid tensions +18 Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing +4 Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War Minister's Column: Doing the family thing John Rosemond: Sorry, what was that? I wasn't paying attention Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood Police Department hitting streets with new lookSPF announces $65.5 million expansion in Greenwood CountyGun found in detention center leads to added charge for manGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood utilities recognize lineworkers' dedicationJohn de la Howe reaches settlement agreement with former finance directorJohn de la Howe won't explain time estimate for FOIA requestGreenwood offers local businesses facade, marketing grantsNinety Six indoor percussion group headed for world championshipsGPD officers receive awards at city council meeting 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!