The Danse de Noel Assembly celebrated its annual ball at 8 pm, Monday, December 27, 2021 at the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College.
Seventeen young women were introduced to members and guests during the traditional ceremony featuring the debutante figure and grand march. Each debutante wore a formal white gown and carried a nosegay of red roses accented with seasonal greenery.
Mr. William Gerald Stevens introduced this season’s debutantes with Miss Abigayle Whitely Hodge leading the debutante figure. Hazen Duane Bannister, Jr. accompanied the presentation ceremony in which the young women, their fathers, and their escorts participated. The Sensations provided the music for the dancing following the presentation.
Greeting the members and guests was Mrs. Furman Coleman Self, president of the Danse de Noel Assembly. Mrs. Sarah Cox Dickert, presentation chairman, and Mrs. George Achilles Psomas, assistant presentation chairman, directed the debutante figure.
Other officers included Mrs. Kenneth Kilburn Orcutt, Jr., vice-president; Mrs. Lynne Bowie Elliott, secretary; Mrs. Jerry Luther Rentz, treasurer; Mrs. William Gerald Stevens, constitution committee chairman; Mrs. Wilson Gressette Hunter and Mrs.William Brockman Watkins, constitution committee; Mrs.Francis Joseph Coyle, Jr. and Mrs. Bret James Warner, members at large; Mrs. Robert Burrow Davis, historian; and Mrs. Terry Lewis Masters, Jr., past president.
Committee chairmen for the 2021 ball were Mrs. Lee Brent Holder, refreshments; Mrs. John Holloway Stroud, publicity; Mrs. George Welborn Ballentine, Jr. and Mrs. Keith Mills Polatty, guest seating; Mrs. Richard Bruce Maynard, photography; Mrs. Douglas Franklin Powell, social secretary; Mrs. David Allen Hughes, gown registrar; Mrs. Kenneth Kilburn Orcutt, Jr., invitations; Mrs. Mark Stephen Sorrow, dressing room; Mrs. Walter Gerald Stevens, coat check; Mrs. Max LaForrest Sargent and Mrs. Thomas Ray Taylor, Jr., ball clean up; and Mrs. Michael Wayne Nix, decorations. Mrs. Jeffrey Bernard Thomas was assistant chairman for decorations.
Fourteen debutantes are daughters of Assembly members. Included in the group of debutantes presented by Assembly members was Miss Abigayle Whitely Hodge, the great-granddaughter of a former sustaining member and granddaughter of a sustaining member. Miss Courtney Elizabeth Furman, Miss Sophie Beth Nickles, and Miss Isabel Suzanne Williams were presented by assembly members and are also granddaughters of sustaining members. Debutantes presented by their grandmothers who are sustaining members were Miss Margaret Anne Cormeny and Miss Hunter Elizabeth Robertson. There was one guest debutante. The debutantes were:
Abigayle Whitely Hodge, daughter of Mrs. Rebecca Miller Hodge, of Columbia, and Mr. Lynn Warren Hodge, Jr., also of Columbia, was presented by her father. She is the great-granddaughter of former sustaining members, the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Gayle Poe, and granddaughter of sustaining member Mrs. Ann Drew Poe Hodge, all of Greenwood. She is also the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Dorn Miller, of Columbia, and Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Warren Hodge, of Charleston. Miss Hodge, a junior at University of Tennessee, was introduced by her father and escorted by Marshall Wright Windham, of Greenville and Greenville Technical College.
Isabel Suzanne Williams, daughter of Mrs. Mary Keith Williams, of Greenwood, and Mr. John Thomas Smither Williams, of Greenville, was presented by her mother. She is the granddaughter of sustaining member Mrs. Michael Andrew Davis and the late Mr. Davis, of Greenwood, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Clyde Michael Williams, of Gainesville, Florida. Miss Williams, a junior at University of Mississippi, was introduced by her father and escorted by William Coleman Purcell, of Greenwood and Lander University.
Courtney Elizabeth Furman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Courtney Theodore Rattray Furman, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of sustaining members Dr. and Mrs. Roger Eugene Stevenson, of Greenwood, and Mr. Samuel Hubert Furman, of Naples, Florida, and the late Mrs. JoAnne Rattray Furman, of Statesboro, Georgia. Miss Furman, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by Thomas Ray Taylor III, of Greenwood and Clemson University.
Sophie Beth Nickles, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Raymond Nickles, Jr., of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Loretta Beaube Reed, of Greenwood, and the late Mr. John Oliver Reed, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, and sustaining members Mr. and Mrs. Philip Raymond Nickles, of Greenwood. Miss Nickles, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Jackson Oliver Nickles, of Greenville.
Brantlee Price Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ben Brown, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Willie Lee Price, of Greenwood, and Mrs. James Steven Brown III and the late Mr. Brown, of Greensboro, North Carolina. Miss Brown, a junior at University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by Isaiah William Adams, of Hodges and University of South Carolina.
Marler Anne Askew, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Mark Askew, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Billy Alvin Tunstall and the late Mr. Tunstall, of Greenwood, and Mr. Mickey West Askew, of Anderson, and the late Mrs. Susan Marler Askew, of Greenville. Miss Askew, a junior at Medical University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by George Buckley Schlageter, of Greenwood and The Citadel.
Erin Michelle Thomason, daughter of Ms. Tonya Shirley Thomason, of Greenwood, and Mr. Richard Hall Thomason, also of Greenwood, was presented by her mother. She is the granddaughter of Mr. James Mitchell Shirley, of Abbeville, and the late Ms. Dianne Bagwell Long of Bluffton, and Mrs. Charles Young Thomason, Jr. and the late Mr. Thomason, of Greenwood. Miss Thomason, a junior at the College of Charleston, was introduced by her father and escorted by her uncle, Blane Mitchell Shirley, of Abbeville and University of South Carolina.
Barbara Reid Stokes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Tenison Stokes, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Chesley Glenn Hall, of Greenwood, and the late Mr. Daulton Warren Jones, also of Greenwood, and Dr. James Kenneth Stokes and the late Mrs. Stokes, of Greenwood. Miss Stokes, a junior at University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, John McHardy Stokes, of Greenwood.
Gloria Grace Murray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Stephen Murray, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest James Smith, of Irmo, and the late Mrs. Gloria Beatty Smith, of Lexington, and Ms. Rebekah Eddy Knight, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. Louie Elliott Murray, of Saluda. Miss Murray, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by William Hampton Stevens, of Greenwood and Clemson University.
Halle Sage Harwood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Wyllys Harwood, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Carol Kingrey Price, of Greenwood, and Mr. Carlton DeMoss Price, Jr., of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Mrs. Gerald Robert Harwood and the late Mr. Harwood, of Palm Harbor, Florida. Miss Harwood, a junior at University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by Rhett Byron Lindler, of Greenwood and The Citadel.
Mabry Elisabeth Ramey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Todd Ramey, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Gary Ansel Hall and the late Mrs. Hall, of Greenwood, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Mabry Ramey, of Abbeville. Miss Ramey, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Taylor Hall Ramey of Greenwood and New England Law, Boston, Massachusetts.
Kathryn McKinney Goff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Earle Goff, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Wayne McKinney, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Mrs. Earl Wayne and the late Mr. Goff, of Greenwood. Miss Goff, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by Charles Wright Wieters, of Greenwood and College of Charleston.
Genevivé Sloan Crowder, daughter of Mrs. Christine Kobe Crowder, of Greenwood, and Mr. Robert Lee Crowder, Jr., of Charleston, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Arnold Kobe, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. James Walter Bidwell, also of Greenwood. Miss Crowder, a junior at University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, Robert Lee Crowder III, of Charleston.
Sarah Grace Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Keith Moore, of Greenwood, was presented by her parents. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Berry Hale, of Alice, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Vincent Degenhart, of Columbia, and Dr. and Mrs. Derek Scott Harwell, of Greenwood, and Mr. Lee Moore, also of Greenwood. Miss Moore, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, John Wells Moore, of Greenwood and Clemson University.
Margaret Anne Cormeny, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lee Andrew Patterson, of Greenwood, and Mr. and Mrs. George Franklin Cormeny III, also of Greenwood, was presented by her grandparents and sustaining members, Dr. and Mrs. Roger Eugene Stevenson, of Greenwood. She is also the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Campbell Wharton II, of Beaufort, and Mrs. George Franklin Cormeny II and the late Mr. Cormeny, of Bluffton. Miss Cormeny, was introduced by her stepfather, Dr. Lee Andrew Patterson, and escorted by Mr. Griffin Dunkin Reece, of Greenville and Trident Technical College.
Hunter Elizabeth Robertson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Seth Robertson, of Mount Pleasant, was presented by her grandmother and sustaining member, Mrs. Fred R. Robertson III, of Greenwood. She is also the granddaughter of Mr. Robert Albert Bartlett and the late Mrs. Bartlett, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the late Dr. Fred R. Robertson III, of Greenwood. Miss Robertson, a junior at Clemson University, was introduced by her father and escorted by Peter Christopher Jones, of Mount Pleasant and Clemson University.
Lillian Tate Putnam, daughter of Dr. Carolyn Renee Love, of Greenwood, and Mr. David Tate Putnam, of Greenville, was presented as a guest debutante. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. William David Love and the late Mr. Love, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Mr. and Mrs. David Miller Putnam, of Greenville. Miss Putnam, a junior at University of South Carolina, was introduced by her father and escorted by her brother, David Graham Putnam, of Greenwood and Greenwood High School.
An additional debutante was unable to attend:
Laura Ellen Austin, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Timothy Laxson Austin, of Abbeville, was to be presented as a guest debutante. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Judy Long Pennington, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Dr. and Mrs. Tom Laxson Austin, of Columbia. Miss Austin, a junior at Anderson University, was to be introduced by her father and escorted by Noah John Rawlings, of Simpsonville and Anderson University.