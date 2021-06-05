Carefully arranging Scripture into book form for daily devotions helped Bobbie Hansen-Stewart through isolation.
Hansen-Stewart said she felt largely cut off from others during months of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but putting together the book, “A New Day Dawning” alleviated some of those feelings.
The book project started when Hansen-Stewart started thumbing through her well-worn Bible and notes she’s made in her prayer journal.
“I was so closed-in during 2020,” Hansen-Stewart said. “When you’ve worked all your life and you’ve been going and going and going, and then you are told to stay in during the pandemic. I was about to go absolutely crazy. ...I was really depressed.”
Hansen-Stewart started reading her Bible and going through her prayer journal.
“Pages are coming apart,” Hansen-Stewart said. “So, I thought I would redo it to make it readable again.”
She took pages to the Greenwood OfficeMax and made copies, with the help of a young man in the store named Matt.
“He said, ‘Ms. Bobbie, you keep on and you are going to have a book,” Hansen-Stewart said. “That was about the second or third time I had been to OfficeMax. It kept my mind busy. I started about March of 2020 and I finished in November or December of 2020.”
Hansen-Stewart, of Greenwood, is retired from work with the county and state, and later as the director of a nonprofit retirement home she opened and operated for about 10 years. Oaks Recovery Center is there now.
Hansen-Stewart is founder of Kingdom Fingerprints, a nonprofit sharing the Christian gospel through distribution of Bibles.
“My book has large print,” Hansen-Stewart said. “It makes it easier to read Scripture that’s in the Bible.”
Distributing as many Bibles and copies of her daily devotional book as she can, Hansen-Stewart said people should take just a few minutes each day to focus on a passage of Scripture.
On average, she distributes about 100 copies per month anywhere from Laundromats to hospices.
“You and I will go one day, but God’s word will last forever,” Hansen-Stewart said. “The word can change someone’s life. ...Just take a minute to meditate and read.”
The 145-page book is independently published through Holt Publishing. It is available for $12 in paperback. It can be purchased from Jerry’s Floral Shop and Greenhouses, Corley’s Market and Grill, McCaslan’s Book Store and Amazon.