Stand-up comedian Shaun Jones is coming back to the historic Abbeville Opera House Aug. 6 and he’s ready to make you laugh.
During Jones’ last AOH visit, Jones received a standing ovation, according to Mike Elis, music and comedy promoter.
“It’s not intellectual comedy,” Jones explains. “I just want to make you laugh. It’s a cool theater in Abbeville. ... I’ve always been the type of person who thinks things and before I can filter it, it comes out.”
Whether it’s a broken milkshake machine at the famous golden arches or a trip to the gym, Jones gets his laughs from observations about everyday life. No matter life’s curveballs, Jones says you can persevere. He’s been in the business of comedy for 26 years, after having also worked in banking and insurance.
“Stage time is the only thing that’s going to make you who you are and advance you in this career,” Jones said. “The stage is your truth.”
When comedy clubs were shuttered during the novel coronavirus pandemic, he helped make ends meet by delivering food through Door Dash and working at an Amazon distribution center.
“Everybody needed to eat,” Jones said. “But, at Amazon, I lasted maybe three days, maybe three and a half. ... It is a fine-oiled machine. ... It allows the Amazon creator to go to space. That’s what it’s all about.”
Since then, Jones said his standup calendar is full again, and he has started working on a filmed comedy special, to be shopped to various networks once production is complete. Look for it in the first quarter of 2022.
He’s also looking to start up again by hosting comedy workshops.
“Next year, after I sell my special, and I become a household name, and I don’t have to work at Amazon, I, too, can go to space,” Jones quips.
Shaun Jones, with special guests Jason Allen King and Stan Shelby, take the Abbeville Opera House stage at 8 p.m. Friday. Adult content, language, recommended for ages 18 and older. Tickets are $15 at abbevillecitysc.com. Find Shaun Jones on social media, @comicshaunjones on Instagram or facebook.com/thecomicshaunjones.