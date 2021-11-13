A social media post from Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith caught my eye last week.
The Facebook post referred to an announcement originally found in the April 7, 1960, edition of the Index-Journal describing an upcoming church revival service happening in Greenwood.
The announcement reads:
“A revival service will be held at 8 p.m. tomorrow at Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Church on Hackett St. The Rev. C.L. Franklin of Detroit, Mich., will be guest minister and will be assisted by his daughter, Aretha Franklin.
The Swan Silvertone Singers of Philadelphia, Pa., will be present along with Sammy Bryant.”
There’s a lot to unpack in those three short sentences.
Without much background information or details about this appearance, my mind raced to what this revival service must have been like for those in attendance.
The Reverend C.F. Franklin was a supremely influential Baptist preacher and an early champion in the cause for civil rights on the national stage.
Described by his peers including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a ”brilliantly gifted orator,” C.L. Franklin developed a national audience thanks to recorded sermons distributed across the country via LP records.
Rev. Franklin was also an accomplished singer and taught his daughter to do the same.
Young Aretha learned to play piano at age 6 and recorded her first gospel release, “Songs of Faith,” by the time she was 14.
If the date is correct and she came to Greenwood in 1960, this is only 13 days after Franklin’s 18th birthday, and that was the beginning of an important new chapter in her legendary recording career.
We know that just after turning 18, Franklin revealed to her father that she desired to follow in the footsteps of Sam Cooke who had transitioned from gospel to popular music. She also wanted to move to New York. Rev. Franklin reluctantly took on the role of her personal manager and arranged to have a two-song demo recorded which eventually found its way to the desk of John Hammond at Columbia Records.
Hammond told NPR, “A guy called Curtis Lewis brought in a demo disc of some tunes of his and there was one called ‘Today I Sing the Blues’ and it was Aretha. And I listened and I said, ‘This is the best thing I’ve heard since Billie Holiday. Who is she?’ He said, she’s some girl out of Detroit.”
Aretha Franklin signed her name on the contract with John Hammond and Columbia Records and the first recording session began in New York on August 1, 1960. Franklin’s first single was released the following month with the entire album, “Aretha: With the Ray Bryant Combo,” debuting in January 1961.
Although Franklin had limited commercial success singing standards at Columbia, she would soon find her signature style after signing with Atlantic Records and recording with the studio musicians from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, known as “the Swampers.”
So, there is your context for a ministry stop by Rev. Franklin and his 18-year old daughter to Greenwood, S.C., in the spring of 1960 to minister to those gathered at the corner of Hackett Avenue and James Street.
The Queen of Soul was here, and I bet it was a sight to behold.
Without reservation, I move Aretha Franklin to the top of the list for those artists who have graced the various Greenwood stages and venues.
That bumps The Temptations, Aerosmith, Jimmy Buffet, George Jones, James Brown, Flatt & Scruggs, Parliament, Heavy D & The Boys, and Kool Mo Dee all down the list just a bit.
If you have any information or personal memories of the revival services with the Franklins, please reach out to this writer or Mayor Brandon Smith.