It’s time once again to dust off the old thinking cap, bring the family around the kitchen table, and compete in a throw-down test of useless trivial knowledge.
It’s about that time of year for bare feet on the dashboard, gatherings at the lake and long sun-soaked afternoons by the swimming pool. And it’s in the spirit of all things fun in the sun that we present this round of questions. As always, no wagering. Yes, answers will be at the end (at least for the print edition). Good luck!
1. Which television family band brought home the silver platter on the amateur hour show singing “It’s a Sunshine Day?”
(A) The Osmond Brothers
(B) The Partridge Family
(C) The Brady Bunch
(D) Lenny & The Squigtones
2. Which member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers wrote and recorded the original demo for “The Boys of Summer” before passing it on to Don Henley for use on his “Building the Perfect Beast” album?
(A) Benmont Tench
(B) Tom Petty
(C) Stanley Lynch
(D) Mike Campbell
3. Which artist scored a hit with 2010’s “California Gurls?”
(A) Katy Perry
(B) Ariana Grande
(C) Demi Lovato
(D) Rhianna
4. What legendary soul group recorded 1969’s “Hot Fun in the Summertime?”
(A) The Staples Singers
(B) Booker T. & The M.G.’s
(C) Sly & The Family Stone
(D) The Temptations
5. Martha and The Vandellas scored hits in 1963 with “Heatwave,” in 1964 with “Dancing in the Street” and in 1965 with “Nowhere to Run.” What is lead singer Martha’s last name?
(A) Reece
(B) Reeves
(C) Ross
(D) Washington
6. In the song “toes,” we find out that Zac Brown is having a good day because his backside is planted firmly in the sand. Where exactly are his toes?
(A) On a surfboard
(B) Near his tequila
(C) Favorite Flip Flops
(D) In the Water
7. Finish the lyric from the Seals and Crofts 1972 classic: “Summer breeze makes me feel fine,
(A) Flowing through the jazz that’s in my mind
(B) Going through the chasms in my mind
(C) Goin’ to the bathroom in my mind
(D) Blowin’ through the jasmine in my mind
8. During the summer of 1934, at which South Carolina coastal destination did George Gershwin rent a bungalow to observe the culture and prepare himself to write the opera Porgy & Bess?
(A) Folly Beach
(B) Hilton Head Island
(C) James Island
(D) Daufuskie Island
9. Which of his songs did Paul McCartney play live to the crew of the International Space Station in the fall of 2005?
(A) Get Back
(B) Another Day
(C) Good Day Sunshine
(D) I’ll Follow The Sun
10. What “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” band was made up of Billy Davis Jr., Marilyn McCoo, Lemont McLemore and Ron Townson?
(A) The Manhattan Transfer
(B) The Mamas and the Papas
(C) Earth Wind and Fire
(D) The 5th Dimension
11. Which of the following is the correct opening lyric to the theme song for PBS’ “Sesame Street?”
(A) Sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away
(B) Sunny day, chasin’ the clouds away
(C) Sunny day, sleeping the day away
(D) Sunny day, taking it day by day
12. Which group recorded the final day anthem “School’s Out (For Summer)” in 1972.
(A) KISS
(B) Alice Cooper
(C) Bad Company
(D) Black Sabbath
13. What was Madonna’s first top 10 hit?”
(A) Lucky Star
(B) Borderline
(C) Like a Virgin
(D) Holiday
14. Which Canadian solo artist “bought his first real six string” at the Five and Dime in the 1984 hit “Summer of ‘69”
(A) Corey Hart
(B) Bryan Adams
(C) Jeff Healey
(D) John Mellencamp
15. The movie version of “Grease” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John hit theaters in June of 1978. How many songs featured on the movie soundtrack hit the Billboard Hot 100 Charts that summer?
(A) Two
(B) Three
(C) Four
(D) Five
16. What ‘60s Dick Dale instrumental surf anthem became a calling card for Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction?”
(A) Miserlou
(B) Wipeout
(C) Pipeline
(D) Rumble
17. Which British Band sang about living a life of luxury “lazing on a sunny afternoon in the summertime?”
(A) The Small Faces
(B) The Spencer Davis Group
(C) The Kinks
(D) The Who