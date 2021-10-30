“Who is the gaucho, amigo?”
I can’t remember how old I was the first time I heard “Hey Nineteen” from Steely Dan on the radio but I remember that it caught my ear in a way that seemed to stand out from other songs at the time. Call it yacht rock if you want to but crank it up loud and the song has a righteous groove.
Steely Dan, made up of Walter Becker on guitar and Donald Fagen on keyboard, helped pioneer the jazz rock genre back in the mid to late 1970s. “Hey Nineteen” comes off the 1980 release “Gaucho,” an album that also features hits like “Peg,” “Babylon Sisters” and “Time out of Mind.”
What I was completely unaware of until recently is the exhaustive backstory (part fact, part legend) related to the recording and engineering of this album beginning in 1978.
It was a complicated time for “The Dan” as they entered the studio to record their seventh album. For the next fourteen months it would be a series of unfortunate events one after another and grueling nose-to-the-grindstone-boot-camp-ish recording sessions that would result in the final seven-track 37-minute release.
The backdrop for the session was a lengthy court battle with ABC and MCA Records over contract disputes and royalties which eventually wound up in the California Supreme Court.
The first track completed for Gaucho was a song called “The Second Arrangement.” Unfortunately, an unnamed assistant studio engineer who was supposed to prepare the recording tape for playback, inadvertently erased, deleted, or recorded calibration tones (depending on which account you read) all 24 tracks on the tape a little more than halfway through the song. Only the intro section was saved. Becker called it “one of the most serious emotional setbacks we’ve ever had in the studio.”
Walter Becker was struggling with a heroin addiction as the sessions continued and in January of 1980, Becker’s girlfriend died of a drug overdose in his Upper West Side New York apartment. A $17-million lawsuit was later filed by his late girlfriend’s mother blaming Becker for the death, but the case was settled out of court.
Three months later Becker was hit by a New York City taxicab while managing to push the woman he was with out of harm’s way. This caused multiple fractures in one leg landing Becker in a New York hospital for a long recovery process.
Like an obsessively neurotic lab scientist, Fagen (with Becker out of the studio) obsessed over the rest of the recording process intensely analyzing everything from drum sequences, to guitar solos, to background vocals. In all, 42 different studio musicians were used during the two years it took to record the 37-minute album. Each musician was said to do an average of 40 takes per track per session — a grueling pace compared to most recording projects.
One of the studio guitarists hired for the album was Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits for the track “Time Out of Mind.” From 10 hours of recorded work in the studio featuring Knopfler, approximately 15 seconds of his guitar can be heard on the track.
The song “Babylon Sisters” took 55 recorded attempts to get the 50-second ending fade out completed. FIFTY-FIVE DIFFERENT VERSIONS to get the keeper. For the entire track, 250 mixes were recorded. Session guitarist Steve Khan called the entire studio process with Steely Dan, “not fun.”
Time does not allow the rest of the torrid details of the recording of the album but suffice to say there is a lost Gaucho album with abandoned tracks, some available thanks to bootlegs. These songs include:
“Kind Spirit”
“Kulee Baba”
“The Bear”
“Talkin’ About My Home”
“Heartbreak Souvenir”
“Second Arrangement” (partially erased)
“I Can’t Write Home About You”