Most every band has humble beginnings.
You find bandmates dedicated enough to show up and practice. You agree on a set-list or two or three. You pick a name, perhaps a logo.
You sell yourself and try to get that first gig.
Eventually, if you work hard, know a few people, and have some luck, you wind up getting the chance to play live music in front of actual humans and that, my friends, is an absolute thrilling (and equally terrifying) rush, especially the first time.
If you are good enough and you have the ability to write original material, there is a chance that you will be asked to open for a more established band. This happens in small venues and on big stages around the country. Establishing yourself as an opening act and paying your dues on a regional or national tour is often a proven path to success for those bands trying to carve out their own identities.
This was certainly the case back in the glory days of music as well.
One thing I love to do is to research vintage concert pairings from pop, rock, country, soul, funk, and blues history. The shows that especially stand out to me are where two unlikely acts find themselves on the same billing. I am excluding music festivals or fundraising events such as the recently canceled (because of recent rains) Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee or the Shaky Knees Festival, which takes place next month in Atlanta.
I’m talking more about diverse crowds — fan bases for bands or artists whose musical genres don’t necessarily blend together very well on the surface.
One of the most often cited music billing mismatches is when Jimi Hendrix opened for The Monkees back in 1967. This was just after the Hendrix album “Are You Experienced” was released and this double billing only lasted for six shows on the tour. But, for that short stretch of time, Jimi Hendrix was the opening act for The Monkees.
That’s what I’m talking about.
Sometimes an unlikely pairing works beautifully. In 1972, The Rolling Stones took Stevie Wonder on tour as their opener. Wonder had just released his “Music of My Mind” album. Rock audiences warmed quickly to the “Superstition” singer and the Stones would bring Stevie back on stage at the end of the concert for a medley of “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
The Rolling Stones tried to recreate that magic with Prince years later, but the pre-Purple Rain era artist left the stage early after hearing boos from the crowd. This happened on two consecutive nights in Los Angeles and Prince would never be the opening act for another artist again.
When Van Halen went back on tour with David Lee Roth in 2012, they chose Kool & The Gang to be their opening act. Those two bands don’t always get mentioned in the same breath.
One of my all-time favorite billings is when The Who were the opening act for Herman’s Hermits. The date was Aug. 21, 1967 and the venue, Canada’s Edmonton Gardens. The Who smashed their instruments at the end of their set before Herman’s Hermits took the stage. Wild stuff, man.
Judas Priest was the opening act for REO Speedwagon. Kiss and Rush both opened for Billy Preston in 1974. The Gap Band opened for Kansas on the Leftoverture Tour in 1976.
The late blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan once opened for Men at Work in 1983.
If you were witness to an unlikely pairing, I would love to hear about the show!