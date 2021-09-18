It’s that time once again to gather around the campfire, water cooler, or coffee table and play some music trivia.
Feel free to keep score and I always enjoy hearing how you fared with the questions. Good luck and as always, no wagering allowed.
1. What is the name of the barber in “The Barber of Seville?” It’s perfectly acceptable if Bugs Bunny is your only source for this one.
(A) Leopold
(B) Brutus
(C) Sweeney
(D) Figaro
2. Which 1956 Elvis Presley hit was written by Nashville steel guitar player Tommy Durden, a former dishwasher repairman?
(A) Kentucky Rain
(B) Jailhouse Rock
(C) Heartbreak Hotel
(D) Viva Las Vegas
3. Which Motown superstar singer left The Supremes in 1970?
(A) Florence Ballard
(B) Mary Wilson
(C) Diana Ross
(D) Cindy Birdsong
4. Which Central American country is referenced as the title of track three on Van Halen’s 1984 album?
(A) El Salvador
(B) Panama
(C) Costa Rica
(D) Nicaragua
5. Which classic sitcom’s theme song began with the lyric, “Who can turn the world on with her smile?”
(A) Alice
(B) Rhoda
(C) Mary Tyler Moore
(D) The Facts of Life
6. Which musical, originally starring Robert Preston, is set in the Iowa town of River City?
(A) Guys and Dolls
(B) The Music Man
(C) My Fair Lady
(D) Showboat
7. Who wrote the hit song “Wild World” at the age of 18 shortly after recovering from tuberculosis?
(A) Jimmy Cliff
(B) Jim Croce
(C) Harry Chapin
(D) Yusef / Cat Stevens
8. What is the longest running song of the classic-rock era clocking in at 43 minutes and 50 seconds?
(A) “Karn Evil 9” by Emerson, Lake & Palmer
(B) “Thick as a Brick” by Jethro Tull
(C) “Shine on You Crazy Diamond” by Pink Floyd
(D) “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly
9. Who did the Beatles say, “doesn’t have a point of view” and “knows not where he’s going to??
(A) Maxwell Silver
(B) Bungalow Bill
(C) Father McKenzie
(D) Nowhere Man
10. In which U.S. state is it illegal to give alcohol to a moose? (I know it’s not music, but I like it. Perhaps the moose sings when he’s had his fill?)
(A) Montana
(B) Idaho
(C) Alaska
(D) North Dakota
11. Best known for the song “One Week,” what band also performed the theme for the “Big Bang Theory” television show?
(A) Crash Test Dummies
(B) Smash Mouth
(C) Barenaked Ladies
(D) Guster
12. Finish this Baloo the Bear lyric from Disney’s “The Jungle Book.” “When you look under the rocks and plants…”
(A) And dance around in your happy pants
(B) And take a chance on the fancy ants
(C) And take a glance at the fancy ants
(D) And find yourself in a happy stance
13. What is the more common title of the song once known as “The Bombardment of Fort McHenry?
(A) The Star-Spangled Banner
(B) The Battle Hymn of the Republic
(C) Anchors Aweigh
(D) My Country ‘Tis of Thee
14. Actress Nicole Kidman married which country music star in 2006?
(A) Brad Paisley
(B) Luke Bryan
(C) Dierks Bentley
(D) Keith Urban
15. Who uttered the following: “Why do you need new bands? Everyone knows rock music attained perfection in 1974. It’s a scientific fact.”
(A) Lester Bangs
(B) John Fogerty
(C) Alice Cooper
(D) Homer Simpson
16. In 1980, Brian Johnson replaced Bon Scott in what legendary metal band?
(A) Deep Purple
(B) Judas Priest
(C) AC/DC
(D) Motorhead