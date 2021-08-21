“It’s not where you go. It’s what you leave behind.”
— Anthony Bourdain
After a limited release in theaters, “Roadrunner — A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” was released on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and other streaming services this week. The film is directed by Morgan Neville (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor”) for Focus Features.
“Here’s a little preemptive truth telling. There’s no happy ending.” This is the sad, honest truth we hear from the chef, writer and world adventurer early on in this film.
Bourdain tragically took his own life in northern France in 2018 at the age of 61.
Bourdain grew up in New Jersey but spent time with relatives in France during his summer breaks from school. He began his cooking career as many do — by washing dishes, before eventually being promoted to a line cook. After journeyman work in kitchens around New York City, he eventually landed the job as executive chef of Les Halles restaurant on Park Avenue in Manhattan.
At the advice of his mother, Bourdain wrote and submitted a humorous and shocking expose’ to The New Yorker magazine in 1994 titled “Don’t Eat Before Reading: A New York chef spills some trade secrets.” By the end of the very first day the article was published, Bourdain had a book deal and his life was changed forever.
“A Cook’s Tour” (Food Network) “No Reservations” (The Travel Channel) and “Parts Unknown” (CNN) are the series that would bring him fame and fortune. The episodes, especially in the later years, show a vast world beyond the kitchen. Bourdain was as interested in a country’s political, socio-economic and musical landscapes as he was in introducing the next culinary offering.
Bourdain loved to eat, to drink and to take his legion of fans along for the ride.
I was one of those fans.
And when we heard the news that he was gone in 2018, it felt like we had lost both a friend and a travel companion.
Bourdain visited more than 80 countries during his travels, some of them on multiple occasions. It was an immersive experience watching the series and it allowed me to scratch the travel itch at times where I couldn’t leave my own front yard.
It was also a reminder of the tight-knit community of food service workers that provide such an important service to our community.
My daughter, Ashten, was part of this community in Greenwood for years. “You have to be a certain personality type and it’s almost addictive,” she said. “You thrive on the chaos. You have the community, especially with restaurant people, where it’s more than a family. It’s family that you choose! And, you’re all working together providing this service that you hope people will enjoy. They may not appreciate all the work and detail you put into it, but it’s worth all of the effort and we always put great pride into it.”
Bourdain’s producers and crew say that he was nearly 100% honest on camera at all times. He shared his pain, his addictions, his fears and tried to give an honest view of the various countries he visited. Perhaps this is why the loss feels so tangible.
Time after time Bourdain (on camera) would say, “I have the greatest job in the world.”
He also wrote these words:
“As you move through this life and this world, you change things slightly, you leave marks behind however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks — on your body or on your heart — are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt.”
The Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255(TALK).