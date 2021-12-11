I’ve watched it three times now from start to finish.
Three parts. Eight Hours.
The first viewing was by myself, the second was with my wife and daughter, and the third with my son, daughter-in-law and first grandbaby (her middle name is Lennon, by the way).
I’m referring to the new three-part documentary series now streaming on Disney+, “The Beatles: Get Back,” produced and directed by Peter Jackson (“Lord of the Rings”), which features wall-to-wall coverage of the making of The Beatles 1970 “Let It Be” album. It took Jackson four years to comb through 60 hours of film footage and 150 hours of audio recording all captured during 21 days of the session.
For those who appreciate music, this is an important movie. For Beatles fans, it’s pure bliss — the best thing ever. Here’s why:
1. The end was much better
than we thought
The original version of the “Let It Be” documentary directed by Michael Lindsay Hogg released in 1970 painted a rather bleak picture of the band during this period. Yes, there are some creative differences that take place and George Harrison does quit the band for a few days, but mostly you see four creative individuals working through the process of writing songs and trying to put an album, television special, concert film and ultimately a documentary together. Peter Jackson’s work provides needed context.
This context also provides proof that we all owe Yoko Ono an apology.
2. Lennon-McCartney — Shared Vision & Sense of Humor
No other work that I have seen demonstrates the incredible creative partnership between the two original songwriters for the band. Communication happens between John and Paul in so many interesting ways and often times without a word needed. It is incredible to watch it unfold in real time.
3. Ringo
Referred to as “Richey” by the band for his actual name (Richard Starkey), Ringo Starr is a refreshing presence in this film. Ringo is always there sitting at his kit ready to play. And he provides some great laughs throughout the series.
4. Landmark songs coming
to life in real time
This is the pinnacle of the documentary for me and it usually happens when one of the band members is late or absent or there is a general disruption providing some down time. In one scene where John Lennon has yet to arrive to the studio, we see Paul McCartney sitting on a stool with a yawning George Harrison and Ringo Starr sitting on stools before him. Paul is playing his Hofner bass guitar and just working through a series of chords singing nonsense lyrics. In a matter of minutes, the viewer starts to recognize the chords McCartney is banging out on the bass and soon he is singing the words “Get back, get back, get back to where you once belong.” It will take a few more weeks to get the lyrics tweaked to the version we all know but that is part of the fun of this movie. I found myself shouting lyrics at the television trying to help Paul finish the song. “JOJO LEFT HIS HOME IN TUCSON! IT’S TUCSON, ARIZONA!
5. Billy Preston
Billy Preston randomly stops by the Apple studios for a visit and brings a new soulful energy to the music and the mood. He never leaves as the Beatles rely on his stellar keyboard playing all the way through the rooftop finale — the band’s last public performance.
“The Beatles: Get Back” will be interesting to most music lovers and should be a must-watch for fans of the fab four.