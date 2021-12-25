It was late fall in 2003 when I first delivered my application and resume’ to the Human Resources office on the campus of Lander University.
After apprenticing with Mr. Raymond Dill of Dill’s Locksmith and working for his family business for several years, I was informed that the locksmith position in the Lander University Physical Plant had been vacated and that they were needing someone full-time.
After several interviews and then a temporary freeze in hiring, I was notified that I had gotten the job. This began a 17-year career journey for me, and I want to share a few of the highlights with you as I have recently decided to resign from my teaching career with Lander — an incredibly difficult decision.
Lander University grew quickly on me in the early years as I learned to navigate the park-like campus. Along the way I met many people, formed close friendships and was able to watch and cheer on students from all walks of life who had come to Greenwood in pursuit of their respective academic goals.
In 2008 I began a creative project with Dr. Robert Stevenson as my co-producer. We would spend 18 months researching, writing and shooting an independently produced documentary film based on the life of Dr. Samuel Lander, founder of the Williamston Female College (1872). Greenwood city leaders were able to lure Reverend Lander and his college away from Williamston and successfully built him a new campus and impressive brick structure in Greenwood. Sadly, Dr. Lander passed away just weeks before the new campus (named in his honor) opened in 1904.
In 2009, Dr. Stevenson and I were able to premiere the documentary film on the Lander campus where Dr. Lander’s family members gathered from around the country for a family reunion. We presented school memorabilia and Lander family artifacts in Lander’s Monsanto Art Gallery. It was a thrilling weekend and an experience that I will never forget.
Being able to go to work each day on the Lander campus demonstrated to me in tangible ways how valuable a college education can be. While I was not a stellar student coming out of high school, I was able to go back and finish my associate degree in radio and television, finish my undergraduate degree in Mass Communications and eventually complete my Master of Education degree, which I earned from Lander. Walking across the stage to receive my Master’s degree gave me a sense of accomplishment that is hard to describe.
Eventually the door opened for me to begin teaching classes in Lander’s Department of Mass Communication and Media Studies on a part time adjunct basis and eventually as a full-time faculty lecturer. Being in the classroom each day with Lander students was a place where I really felt like I belonged. Teaching students made me feel alive. Watching students work through challenges, overcome great obstacles, or become the first in their family to complete their degrees — this was something I will treasure for the rest of my days. Many of those students I now call friends and I love keeping up with their successes.
Along the way I was able to be instrumental in the founding of XLR, the student run, on-campus radio station at Lander that is one of the best college radio stations in the country, and for over a decade helped to run the Lander University Film Festival, including our student short film competition. There are treasured memories associated with both.
I consider myself incredibly lucky to have had the chance to make a difference at Lander.