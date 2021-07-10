Have I mentioned that I am a big fan of music playlists?
I came across one on social media this week that struck me as an interesting idea posted by a young woman who was taking a cross-country road trip. At each stop for food, fuel, or various roadside attractions she would ask the attendant, server, or resident ranger to tell her their most favorite song. She then compiled that eclectic mix into a Spotify playlist to remind her of the people she met on her first post-COVID cross-country adventure. Pretty cool.
For this week’s Off The Record, I shaved down a 75-plus song playlist to 10 tracks I think you would enjoy exploring. And away we go!
1. Tower of Power — “What is Hip?”
Let’s start with a strong opener. Released in May of 1973, this is one of my all-time favorite tracks. The Oakland, California band had recently added Lenny Williams on vocals, and he shines on this track along with a powerful horn and saxophone section. “What’s hip today may one day be passé.’”
2. Fleetwood Mac — “Say You Love Me”
Written by Christine McVie for the 1975 Fleetwood Mac album, I’ve always been drawn to the driving rolling rhythm of this track. Pay mind to the lush harmonies in the chorus and bridge sections, the catchy bass lines and some of the other nuanced production details.
3. Billie Eilish — “My Future”
Speaking of lush vocal lines, you must check out this track released in July of 2020. Eilish along with her brother and co-producer Finneas O’Connell wrote the song in the early months of the pandemic quarantine. The one minute and 40 second opening acapella section is simply gorgeous.
4. Taj Mahal — “Statesboro Blues”
A landmark track released in 1968 with a genius slide guitar lead played by Jesse Ed Davis. This track would inspire Duane Allman to take up slide guitar and would be a force in the creation of southern rock as a genre to come.
5. Hozier — “Movement”
Described by the Irish singer-songwriter as “the summons of love as an awe-inspiring dance.”
6. Ella Fitzgerald (with Louis Armstrong) — “Summertime”
Recorded to coincide with the 1959 Samuel Goldwyn produced version of “Porgy and Bess,” this album received a 2001 Grammy Hall of Fame award for having “qualitative or historical significance.”
7. Weather Report — “Birdland”
This instrumental track by Weather Report keyboardist Joe Zawinul was written to honor the legendary New York jazz club, “Birdland.” Not only did Zawinul see jazz greats Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Miles Davis at Birdland nightly, but he also met his wife there, calling it “the most important place in my life.” The song was recorded in one take.
8. Keane — “Somewhere Only We Know”
The lyrics for this track are like a motion picture in my mind. It’s that important conversation you know you need to have with a person you care about and you finally muster the courage to sit down and do it. And there is safety and honesty.
9. The Marcus King Band — “Homesick”
Recorded at Nashville’s legendary RCA Studio A for the 2018 “Carolina Confessions” album, Greenville native King and a tight band squeeze every ounce of rhythm and blues out of this mid-tempo track. Grammy award winner Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlisle, Chris Stapleton) served as producer for the album.
10. Claire de lune — “Alexis Weissenberg (Claude Debussy)”
Simply put, one of the most beautiful instrumental pieces ever written. A nice way to end our set.