This week let’s tackle some interesting band name etymology (in alphabetical order, no less). Strap yourselves in and let’s go:
ABBA — The band name is a palindrome (and acronym) for the band members’ first names — Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid. Jumpsuits for everyone!
AC/DC — Derived from an electric sewing machine in the band’s rehearsal space
The B-52’s. — Named for the beehive hairstyle from the early 1960s, which was shaped similarly to the nose cone of the Boeing B-52.
Badfinger — Named by The Beatles, “Bad Finger Boogie” was the working title for the eventual finished song “With a Little Help From My Friends.”
Bon Jovi — An alternative spelling for lead singer John Bongiovi’s last name.
Childish Gambino — In his sophomore year at NYU, Donald Glover used a Wu-Tang Clan name generator and the result was Childish Gambino.
Creedence Clearwater Revival — Three name origins combined for this one. Tom Fogerty’s friend Credence Newball (a band name waiting to happen right there), clear water from an Olympia Beer television commercial, and revival signifying a revived commitment to the band by all four members.
Eurythmics — Named for a physical response-based pedagogical exercise system (Dalcroze eurythmics) used by lead singer Annie Lennox when she was growing up.
Foo Fighters — A term for a UFO or other mysterious flying phenomena used by Allied pilots in World War II.
The Four Seasons — Named for the bowling alley in Union Township, New Jersey, where the band first auditioned.
The Grateful Dead — While playing a game with his bandmates, Jerry Garcia’s finger randomly landed on the name in an old Britannica World Language Dictionary.
LL Cool J — Ladies Love Cool James.
Lynyrd Skynyrd — Famously named for the band’s Jacksonville, Florida high school gym teacher who had a disdain for boys with long hair. The teacher’s name was Leonard Skinner.
The Moody Blues — Originally named for a Birmingham, England, brewery Mitchells & Butlers and calling themselves “The M&B 5,” they changed the name after hearing the Duke Ellington song “Mood Indigo.”
Pink Floyd — Originally called “The Tea Set” until they found themselves preparing for a gig sharing the bill with a band of the same name. Syd Barrett came up with the new name taking inspiration from two blues musicians, Pink Anderson and Floyd Council. The band would be known as “The Pink Floyd” until the early 1970s.
Procol Harum — Named for a cat.
The Ramones — No, it is not the last name of any of the members of the band (although they all took on the surname). The band was inspired by hearing that Paul McCartney was purported to check in to hotels under the pseudonym Paul Ramon.
REO Speedwagon — Taking a transportation history class at the University of Illinois, keyboardist Neil Doughty was inspired by a one-ton, four-cylinder, 1915 early motor truck manufactured by the Ransom E. Olds Company of Lansing, Michigan known as the REO Speedwagon (the name of which was written on the classroom blackboard).
Steely Dan — References about Lucy’s Love Shop could be mentioned here, but I will just let you Google this one.
Supertramp — Named after the 1910 R.E. Davis novel “Autobiography of a Supertramp.”
Wu-Tang Clan — The name was chosen after seeing the 1983 Kung Fu flick “Shaolin and Wu Tang,” which is a film about the rivalry between two competing martial art schools.
ZZ Top — Guitarist Billy Gibbons once lived in an apartment with concert posters and flyers on the walls including Z.Z. Hill and B.B. King. When it came time to name the band, this was the inspiration that wound up as ZZ Top.