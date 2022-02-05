I’ve been putting this off for a while dreading the idea of having to write a break-up letter.
Those are never fun.
For the last half decade or so, Richard Whiting has allowed me to do something I love — that is, to write about music every other week and have it published in these pages and on digital screens for the Index-Journal.
I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, but now things have changed for me. A few years back, my wife said, “I’m moving to the beach and you’re welcome to join me there.” Maybe not those exact words, but alas, after dragging my heels and clinging to a position I absolutely adored at Lander University, I have joined her on the Gulf Coast of Florida in the sunshine and life is pretty great (especially this time of year).
This also came with a new full-time employment opportunity with an incredible company making major waves in the fashion industry. If you aren’t familiar with Bay Island Sportswear based here in Greenwood, just know that many of the high-quality shirts you see in big box stores, fan shops, stadiums, boutiques and other outlets around the country are manufactured by a company based in your hometown. They are big time! And I serve as director of e-commerce, web development and social media for one of the companies under their wide umbrella known as “The Original Retro Brand.”
Retro Brand shirts features designs for classic bands and artists like Pink Floyd, Blondie, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, AC/DC and much more. Our Retro Brand shirts appear in all kinds of interesting places. Rock and country music stars wear them on stage, athletes wear them for a night on the town, celebrities wear them on the big screen and right now our commemorative classic and NIL athletic jerseys are exploding in popularity.
Unfortunately, this success means less time for me to sit down and work on the column for you. And, so, I need a break for a while. Maybe not forever, but I need to take some time off.
Thank you for letting me do this for as long as you have. I’ve enjoyed sharing thoughts and stories with you from my musical memory.
We’ve talked about so many cool things ± like all the bands that have played gigs in Greenwood (Aerosmith on the Lander campus for $7), we’ve talked blues and BBQ, we’ve interviewed and covered the many Greenwood area musicians who make up the local music scene and documented some of the places they have played and the great work that they have done. May the local music scene always live on!
I will miss carefully curating and compiling music trivia for you. The comments from readers after trivia columns is always entertaining. I may still send trivia to the IJ newsroom to see how Richard and Wanda fare.
One of the most important columns in retrospect was done as a request. I had just come home from a colonoscopy (where 14 polyps were removed) about a year ago and was still feeling the effects of the Propofol when Richard Whiting asked me to write about it, to document what the process was like. Despite the good drugs, I was able to cobble together 607 words about that day.
What resulted from that column was note after note, email after email, of people telling me they had scheduled their own appointments to do the same. Some of those appointments led to early detection and surgical procedures. I am scheduled for my yearly procedure in two weeks.
So, thank you all for letting me do this. I hope to see you again somewhere down the road.