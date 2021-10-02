I remember how the little bell on the door would jingle when you opened it and walked in.
For years — and certainly before the age of the internet and Amazon — taking a trip to my local music store with my good friends was a chance to escape reality and behold the various possibilities that music could bring.
When I was young, our local music store (the good one) was in a two-story building that sort of looked like a big old yellow house. We would park in the gravel lot next door and enter through the double doors on the side of the building.
The lighting inside was soft, and the carpet was plush. Each of the various instrument rooms seemed to be acoustically rich, just perfect for demonstration of the hundreds of instruments on display.
It was dark in most of the rooms where spotlights on the ceilings would light up rows of beautifully patterned wooden acoustic guitars.
The expensive brands were up on the top rows leaving the less expensive guitars a little more accessible.
Another room had one wall full of brilliant colored electric guitars. There were Gibson Les Paul’s and SGs, Fender Stratocasters and Telecasters, Flying V’s and many more models to choose from with a wall full of silver and black guitar amplifiers facing you from the other side.
There was a big room for grand pianos, organs and electric keyboards at the front of the store by the windows. The bass guitars were in a connecting corridor near the keyboard room. I would sometimes sit at one of the big black grand pianos, stare out the window into the street scene and work out parts of songs that I was trying to learn.
The man who owned the store in my town was a genuinely nice guy too — not one of those owners who seemed annoyed by the noise his potential customers might be making. He would encourage even snot-nosed kids like me to pull down an instrument, plug it in and play. And you could play as long as your heart desired. He would even give you a guitar pick from behind the counter if you happened to not have one or two in your pocket that day.
It wasn’t long until I found an instrument I wanted to purchase from him. Yes, it was the Flying V guitar. For a working teenager, it was a dream scenario as our local music store (after making a down payment) would let you take the instrument home with you while you were making the additional payments on it. Each week, as I would cash my paycheck from my job as a radio DJ, I would then take a percentage of my check and make a payment on my Flying V.
After a few months of my regular visits, I was offered a part-time job at the music store. This was during the summer, so I was able to work a few hours each week. This included unpacking and putting new instruments on display, assisting customers, fixing a hole in the roof, putting a fresh coat of paint on the building, and one of the most unexpected parts of the job — delivering a pipe organ to a church in a nearby town.
Despite the trappings of online options and big chain retailers, I have tried to remain loyal to local music stores throughout my adult life. There is still a thrill for me walking in and seeing the rows of instruments on display.
I hope they can stay around forever.