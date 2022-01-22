He’s tanned, he’s rested but he’s not ready. Not ready to crank out a column this week as he’s busy in Vegas.
What’s Paul Crutcher doing in Vegas, you wonder. Well, you should know their motto out there: What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But I’m fairly certain he’s not doing anything nefarious. I wrote that because I don’t typically get to use that word and I like the way it sounds.
Anyway, once again I’m called upon to pick up the pieces for him. And since Paul usually writes about music, I’ll continue with that theme today.
Let’s jump right in, shall we?
Many people were first introduced to her beautiful vocal and musical talent with the release of the wildly popular Cohen brothers’ movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” released in 2000.
I don’t know about you, but when I was first introduced to the music of Alison Krauss, an accomplished bluegrass and country singer who can play the fool out of the fiddle, mandolin and piano, there are many, many names I would not likely pair her with for the release of a duet album.
Diana Krall and Tony Bennett? Absolutely a fine pairing. Tony and Lady Gaga? Did not see it coming, but again, a great pairing. Some duets are paired perfectly, like a wonderful Malbec with a petit filet mignon.
As odd a pairing as it sounded, however, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant are much like the wine and filet. They balance each other.
Admittedly, I had to hear a song or two before I would buy the album, but their 2007 debut album “Raising Sand” did not disappoint.
Again, who would have thought the voice behind Led Zeppelin, a band that was metal before the term “metal” was even assigned to bands, would complement Alison Krauss’ voice? Make no mistake. This is not “Whole Lotta Love” meets “Down To The River To Pray.” But it’s good stuff.
I sort of chalked that up to a one-and-done opportunity in the music world. I was wrong. The two have paired up again with the 2021 release of “Raise the Roof” and it too does not disappoint. In fact, Plant and Krauss are heading out on tour this year. I’d like to catch a show, but it’s not likely going to happen. Unless, perhaps, Paul snags a pair of tickets as payment for me filling in on the column this week.
Did you catch that these albums seem to have a theme? First they’re raising sand, now they’re raising the roof. Makes me wonder if there is another album coming out, one that leans more toward Plant’s rock ‘n’ roll days. “Raising Hell” seems an appropriate title. Maybe Alison will play the mandolin and loan her vocals to a rendition of “Stairway to Heaven” or “Kashmir” or “Ramble On” or ...
Guess we’ll just have to wait and see. Meantime, if you haven’t heard the fine wine paired with the good steak, dial ‘em up on YouTube, give ‘em a listen and get ready to snag both albums.
Oh, and you can exchange bulky headphones for those tiny earbuds if you’d rather, but those headphones I’m wearing in the photo from my youth? They were kickin’. They had knobs to adjust not only the volume but also the bass and treble.