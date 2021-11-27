This week we are bringing you the best of the past half-decade of trivia questions that I have scraped together for this little music column. Consider it a greatest hits or K-Tel collection of random and mostly useless facts (it does come in handy at holiday parties on occasion). If for no other reason, I do it so Wanda and Richard can have a throwdown trivia battle in the Index-Journal newsroom. I’m not a gambling man, but this week my money is on Wanda. Best of luck and as always, no wagering.
1. What was unusual about the recording session where Ray Charles recorded “I Got a Woman”?
(A) Charles played every instrument himself.
(B) Elvis Presley watched the whole thing.
(C) The lyrics for the song were made up on the spot.
(D) It was recorded at the Georgia Tech student-run radio station where they were interrupted once an hour for news updates.
2. What word did Duane Eddy use for his trademark guitar sound?
(A) Chrome
(B) Cranked
(C) Twang
(D) Whammy
3. What was the name given to B.B. King’s black Gibson ES-335 guitar after he rushed into a burning building to save the instrument from being destroyed?
(A) Margaret
(B) Evelyn
(C) Lucille
(D) Hot Mama
4. Which television opening theme included the following spoken words: “Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technology.”
(A) “The A-Team”
(B) “The Greatest American Hero”
(C) “The Incredible Hulk”
(D) “The Six Million Dollar Man”
5. Which country crossover female artist had back-to-back hits in 1981 with “Angel of the Morning” and “Queen of Hearts?”
(A) Crystal Gale
(B) Sylvia
(C) Anne Murray
(D) Juice Newton
6. Complete this lyric from“The Music Man.” “Seventy six ___________________ led the band parade.”
(A) Bass drums
(B) Trombones
(C) Trumpets
(D) Brass horns
7. Which TV theme performed by Frankie Laine included the lyrics “Move ‘em on, head ‘em up.”
(A) “Rawhide”
(B) “The Rifleman”
(C) “Bonanza”
(D) “Have Gun—Will Travel”
8. Finish this Eurythmics lyric from 1983. “Sweet dreams are made of this...”
(A) “I know you and you know me.”
(B) “Who am I to stop and see.”
(C) “You and I just disagree.”
(D) “Who am I to disagree.”
9. In what Company does The Andrews Sisters’ “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” serve?
(A) B
(B) C
(C) D
(D) Three
10. According to Kenny Rogers’ 1979 hit “The Gambler,” “You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away...”
(A) “and carry your gun.”
(B) “and stand by your son.”
(C) “and know when you’re done.”
(D) “and know when to run.”
11. Name an early drummer for Steely Dan’s Walter Becker and Donald Fagen?
(A) Max Weinberg
(B) Neil Peart
(C) Chevy Chase
(D) Bill Murray
12. Who had the mustache: Hall or Oates?
(A) Hall
(B) Oates
13. What young Memphis, Tennessee disc jockey was known as “The Blues Boy from Beale Street?”
(A) Buddy Guy
(B) B.B. King
(C) Sam Phillips
(D) Alan Freed
14. You are a member of Toto, and you are traveling to Africa. What frightens you?
(A) The wild dogs crying in the night
(B) The sight of Mount Kilimanjaro
(C) The realization that love isn’t always on time
(D) This thing that you’ve become
15. Which instrument does jazz musician Stan Getz play?
(A) Trumpet
(B) Saxophone
(C) Clarinet
(D) Guitar
16. Which Fleetwood Mac track features a horn section played by the University of Southern California marching band recorded at Dodger Stadium?
(A) “Don’t Stop”
(B) “The Chain”
(C) “You Make Loving Fun”
(D) “Tusk”
17. According to the band Paper Lace, “Mama cried the night” this city died.
(A) Chicago
(B) Los Angeles
(C) New York
(D) Cleveland
18. Paul McCartney sang the theme song to which 1973 James Bond film?
(A) “Moonraker”
(B) “The Spy Who Loved Me”
(C) “Live and Let Die”
(D) “Diamonds Are Forever”
19. What kind of band did Freda Payne sing about?
(A) Band of Horses
(B) Band of Love
(C) Band of Brothers
(D) Band of Gold
20. What instrumental icon sold 72-million records worldwide and was backed by his band, “The Tijuana Brass?”
(A) Chuck Mangione
(B) Tito Puente
(C) Carlos Santana
(D) Herb Alpert
Answers: 1:D, 2:C, 3:C, 4:D, 5:D, 6:B, 7:A, 8:D, 9:A, 10:D 11:C, 12:B, 13:B, 14:D, 15:B, 16:D, 17:A, 18:C, 19:D, 20:D