That was the pitch. The setup. The lure.
I recall a rainy afternoon as a young teenager when I spent a couple of hours at our kitchen table licking and affixing 12 tiny album cover stamps to my Columbia Records & Tape Club response card which had fallen like junk mail out of a magazine delivered to my house.
Let me say it again for those of you in the back of the room. THEY WERE GIVING AWAY 12 ALBUMS FOR ONE SINGLE PENNY!
A roll of scotch tape was procured allowing me to secure one shiny copper penny to the card. I made sure my address was legible and took the completed form with the 12 tiny stamps to the mailbox raising the little red flag.
It all felt too easy.
And in a matter of days, a brown cardboard box arrived on the front porch and, alas, the package somehow magically contained the stack of records I had selected. STAX OF WAX! It seemed too good to be true and it just might have been.
The Columbia Records company started their version of the book of the month club way back in 1955, the vision of two men — Harry Scherman and Maxwell Sackheim, who used a concept called “negative option billing” as the model for what would become the Columbia Record Club eventually operating out of Terre Haute, Indiana. A man named Les Underman — a pioneer of sales and the man who coined the term “direct marketing” devised the “12 for a penny” concept in the mid-1960s.
I remember carrying the brown box into the house and upstairs to my bedroom. It felt like Christmas morning as I pulled out album after album peeling off the shiny shrink wrapping.
Wafting the fresh stack of vinyl records was highly intoxicating and felt like sniffing some fancy vinyl perfume.
Among the collection was the bright yellow, blue, and red cover of Talking Heads’ “Speaking in Tongues” album, “Controversy” from Prince, Boston’s incredible first album, “Synchronicity” by The Police, and the 1982 Yazoo Upstairs at Eric’s album. There was Cheap Trick’s “Live at Budokon” and The Cars Greatest Hits as well.
I listened to those and the rest of my newly acquired records for many hours and got plenty of enjoyment from hearing them play through my wood grain Marantz 2245 stereo receiver with a set of big heavy speakers. It was analog audio bliss.
There were, unfortunately, a couple of drawbacks to the Columbia Records Club membership.
The first is that by mailing in the form and signing my name, I was agreeing to purchase 10 additional records at full club pricing ($25 or more plus shipping and handling if I remember correctly when I signed up in the mid-1980s). Also, without reading all of the fine print, I was also signing up for one record a month that would be sent to my door by the record club.
Not a record that I would choose but one pre-selected for me.
Invariably, these pre-selected records were not great. I would love to see the full list of the pre-selects but am unable to find it searching the entirety of the internet. Did we all get the same ones? Was it strictly based on pre-selected genre? And if you didn’t mail them back to the company, you were stuck with them and had to pay for those records. Procrastinators beware.
This was the beginning of a lifetime of music collection for me and I am still thankful for the box of records I bought for one cent.