Being on the road a minimum of 10 days a month can be tough.
The entertainment business wears on me mentally, physically and emotionally. Sometimes I need to be reminded of what day of the week it is to remember what city I’m in and not to say the wrong city when I’m on stage.
That has happened once. Sorry Greer, I still love you.
About half of the shows I produce and promote are in Abbeville. Going from hotel to hotel is never as fun and glorious as it sounds (oh, there have been some nightmares), but my second home at The Belmont Inn is always a stop I look forward to.
The people, the food, the beverages, but most of all, the smiles.
I rarely order a steak, but I did on June 4 and it was delicious. You may ask why I mention the date. Well, the next evening was the final leg of the Triple Crown in horse racing and I realized that I was eating a Belmont Steak exactly 24 hours from the running of the Belmont Stakes. The odds of that happening in Abbeville are 428-1 and I decided to make it a trifecta with French fries and a house salad with lime-cilantro dressing.
I hope to someday with enough training and laps around the track attempt the 3-pound Tomahawk steak, but the odds on me finishing it are about 118-1.
Last Wednesday, I hosted our monthly team trivia contest for charity. It was on that night I took it all in. The place was packed with not one empty seat for team trivia and as I looked around, I saw nothing but smiles. The bartenders and wait staff were hustling like they always do, while their team, team “Tip the Wait Staff” won the trivia contest and raised a bunch of money for Beyond Abuse in Greenwood and as always, with a smile. The capacity crowd was laughing, smiling and having a great time. I even looked over at my co-host for trivia Heather, smiled, and said, “Man, what a night this is.”
But there is one thing that makes The Belmont Inn as great as it is.
My dad taught me at a young age that the greatness of any establishment is in direct relation to the owners and their involvement in customer satisfaction. Jim and Susan are always in the restaurant shaking hands, hugging friends and family, and making sure that everyone is enjoying themselves. And they always ask for feedback as to how they can improve which is unheard of because they have enough on their plate with running an Inn.
Jim and Susan are as nice as the ghost (Abraham) that lives there. In almost three years of staying there, I supposedly have had two encounters with Abraham, the last being his misplacing my keys in the room. I found them and chalked it up to his not wanting me to leave. I told him I would be back soon and not to hide my keys from now on.
The elevator doesn’t want you to leave sometimes either. The elevator door takes a while and the other day, it was on coffee break for a few minutes before thanking me for my patience and then proceeding to take me to my floor.
Even once when I was on the elevator, there were people that were from out of town. The elevator was taking its time, when a voice said to the impatient guests, “Stop pounding my buttons. I will go when I am ready, do you understand?” Then the elevator sighed and said “City folk.”
Also, keep in mind something very important when you stay there. The second floor is actually the first floor and the third floor is actually the second floor. Don’t ask; just nod that you understand.
I know that my column is usually full of humor and wordplay, but instead I decided to take a moment to give major props to a local establishment that deserves the praise. No matter whether you are local or not in the immediate area, spend a night enjoying a show at the Abbeville Opera House and enjoy dinner and an evening stay at The Belmont. You will be glad you did.
And so will Abraham. The elevator? Debatable.
Join Mike and Heather for the next trivia night, Trivia Against Humanity, on July 28 at 7 p.m. inside JP’s located inside the Belmont. Recommended ages 18 and up due to some adult humor. Team maximum of 5 people and you can reserve your table by calling The Belmont Inn at 864-214-7453. Cost is $5 per person to play and half the money goes to the winning team and the other half goes to the winning team’s charity of choice.